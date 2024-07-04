Why is Simone Biles' 12 ft jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials extraordinary? Exploring the incredible feat that left top basketball players behind

Simone Biles has once again stunned the world with her incredible athleticism, this time with a remarkable 12-foot jump at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. The impressive feat, which she achieved during her floor routine, even surpassed the abilities of top basketball players.

During her floor routine in Minnesota, set on Taylor Swift's music, the legendary American gymnast executed a high-flying maneuver that brought the spectators to their feet in awe. According to NBC, she soared to as high as 12 feet in the air. Her extraordinary leap is all the more remarkable, considering she stands at just 4'8".

If her height is substracted from the jump, Biles cleared a distance of 7'4", the height of basketball's tallest player, Victor Wembanyama. She even outdid Wembanyama's highest vertical leap of 10 feet.

The 27-year-old also exceeded the world and Olympic records of the women's high jump. While the Olympic record marks a height of 6 ft 9 in, the world record was set at 6 ft 10 1⁄4 in. Biles' gravity-defying aerial maneuver cemented her legacy and displayed her skill as a formidable contender for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Nobody forcing me to do it" - Simone Biles on "why" she still competes in gymnastics competitions

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota - Getty Images

Simone Biles clinched the Olympic quota at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials to make her third appearance at the Games. She topped the all-around lineup after collecting a score of 117.225 points to leave behind Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles, who earned 111.675 and 111.425 points, respectively.

During a press conference following her Olympic quota-winning performance, Biles opened up about why she still continues to vie in the competition, stating her unconditional love for the sport.

"I feel like my 'why' is - nobody's forcing me to do it," Biles said. "I wake up every day and choose to grind in the gym and come out here and perform for myself just to remind myself that I can still do it, so I feel like that's my 'why.'" [00:15]

Biles had a successful run at the 2016 Rio Olympics and withdrew from the Games in Tokyo. She has secured four gold medals, including the all-around, team, vault and floor exercise. Simone Biles will now be seen competing in the Gymnastics events in Paris, scheduled from July 27, 2024 onward.

