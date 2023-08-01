What is Victor Wembanyama's vertical leap? Exploring the Spurs rookie's athleticism

One of the reasons why Victor Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs is due to his height. Wembanyama also has guard skills never seen before on someone his size. But what about his athleticism and vertical leap?

The 19-year-old French prospect has a vertical leap of 32 inches with a standing vertical of almost 10 feet. It means he can easily touch the rim while standing. He was unable to show off his vertical jump and athleticism at the NBA Draft Combine.

However, Wembanyama has been putting on a display during his time at Metropolitans 92 in France. In the video below, the 7-foot-4 rookie pulled off an insane alley-oop between the legs dunk off the backboard.

Victor Wembanyama was also measured at 7 feet, 3 and a half inches without shoes by the San Antonio Spurs. He's around 7-foot-5 with shoes and has a wingspan of eight feet. His shoe size is 20.5 and he can palm a basketball with just two fingers.

Wembanyama is truly an incredible athlete but it remains to be seen if he'll be successful in the NBA. There were questions about his body and if it would be enough to face the best big men in the league.

The NBA 2K24 Summer League showed Wembanyama would need to work on his strength since he had a hard time backing down No. 2 pick Brandon Miller. Nevertheless, he was solid in his only two games in the Summer League.

Tracy McGrady not a fan of the Victor Wembanyama hype train

Tracy McGrady and Victor Wembanyama

Several old heads have expressed their skepticism about Victor Wembanyama ever since he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs. Tracy McGrady has no problems with Wembanyama's skills translating into the NBA but he's not a fan of the hype surrounding him.

"I'm just saying the hype is crazy to me," McGrady told GQ Magazine. "It's too much, bro. I've seen this before, y'all act like you haven’t seen it. That (expletive) that Bol Bol can do? He's just not given the real opportunity, like I think he should. That kid is skilled.

"(Kristaps) Porzingis was highly skilled when he first came out, just like that. And hell, he's 7' 3" too so I've seen it. The hype is just crazy but I get it. It's the media, they're looking for a face for the NBA, and you got to have a new star that you got to build around. 'Bron (James) is about to be on his way out, Steph (Curry) and those guys, I get it."

