"I got picked to be Charles Barkley" - Despite winning an MVP, 2 gold medals and 4 Emmys, Chuck still thinks he got lucky

Charles Barkley still feels he only got lucky despite all the things that happened in his career in the NBA and afterward. Barkley may not have won a championship but he's a former league MVP with two Olympic gold medals. He also has four Emmy Awards to his name for his work on Inside the NBA.

The Hall of Fame forward was profiled on Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes with Jon Wertheim. He was asked about his success as an athlete and analyst but credited luck for all of it.

"I got picked to be Charles Barkley," Barkley said. "I just got lucky and blessed with a great body. When I'm at a hotel, those people who clean hotels work three times as hard as me and any other jock in the world. We just got the lucky straw. And if you think I'm better or I work harder, you're just stupid."

Charles Barkley added that he has a different perspective in terms of success. Barkley already achieved the first one, which is about making your family proud. However, the second one is probably not happening anytime soon.

"There's two things that are important," Barkley said. "Number one, you want to make your parents proud. And the second thing is, when you die, you don't want them saying, 'I'm glad that SOB's gone. I want them to say, 'Man, I'm going to miss Charles.'"

Barkley is one of the greatest players in NBA history. He's a former MVP, 11-time All-Star and a member of the league's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. He also won two Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1994.

After his playing career was over, Barkley had a very successful stint as an analyst for Inside the NBA. He recently signed a huge 10-year contract extension with Turner Sports that could be worth as much as $300 million.

Charles Barkley takes another shot at Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley's public feud with Kevin Durant might be far from over. Barkley took another shot at the Phoenix Suns superstar during his interview with Jon Wertheim on 60 Minutes.

"He's very sensitive," Barkley said. "Great player. He's part of that generation who think he can't be criticized. He's never looked in the mirror and said, 'Man, was that a fair criticism?'"

Barkley has been critical of Durant in the past two seasons, calling him a great player but not a "bus driver." He challenged Durant to win a championship without Steph Curry. It also did not help that KD demanded a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets and is now part of a very loaded Phoenix Suns team.

