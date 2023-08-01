NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 1): Kentucky Wildcats players who have played for the Thunder and Kings

NBA HoopGrids has released their all-new puzzle for Tuesday, August 1. An new special category was also introduced: a player who has only played for one NBA franchise during their career.

Let's take a look at the HoopGrids puzzle for Aug. 1:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks for his entire NBA career.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and OKC Thunder.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors for his entire NBA career.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Kentucky Wildcats and OKC Thunder.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Kentucky Wildcats and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Kentucky Wildcats and played with one NBA franchise.

For Tuesday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids 7 and 8. Which Kentucky Wildcats players have suited up for either the OKC Thunder or the Sacramento Kings?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best current players in the NBA right now. He became a franchise cornerstone for the Thunder after they acquired him from the LA Clippers in 2019. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft out of Kentucky by the Charlotte Hornets.

Gilgeous-Alexander played one season for the Wildcats before declaring for the draft. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in his lone season in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Trey Lyles is one of the possible answers for Grid 8. Lyles currently plays for the Kings and is a product of Kentucky. He was the 12th overall selection in the 2015 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz.

NBA HoopGrids answers for August 1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not the only former Wildcat to play for the OKC Thunder. Other notable Kentucky players who suited up for the Thunder include Hamidou Diallo, Enes Kanter Freedom, Dakari Johnson, DeAndre Liggins, Darius Miller, Nerlens Noel and Daniel Orton.

Players such as Rajon Rondo, Willie Cauley-Stein, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAaron Fox, Wenyen Gabriel, Chuck Hayes, Skal Labissiere and Malik Monk all played for the University of Kentucky and the Kings.

It should be noted that Patrick Patterson is a correct answer for both Grids 7 and 8. He's a Kentucky product and has played for the Thunder and Kings during his NBA career.

Here's a complete NBA HoopGrids for Tuesday:

NBA HoopGrids - August 1

