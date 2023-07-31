Which Rockets stars played for the Clippers and Blazers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 31

An all-new NBA HoopGrids is now available to solve for Monday, July 31. The trivial basketball game remains popular in the online basketball community in the middle of a boring offseason. Monday's puzzle has a special category of players inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Let's take a look at the clues for the July 31st grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

For Monday's NBA HoopGrids, let's try to answer Grids 1 and 2. Which Houston Rockets players have suited up for either the LA Clippers or the Portland Trail Blazers?

Patrick Beverley made a name for himself as a member of the Houston Rockets. Beverley was particularly known for his defense and was in Houston from 2013 to 2017. He was traded to the Clippers in the summer of 2017 as part of the Chris Paul deal.

Meanwhile, Clyde Drexler is the best player to have played for both the Rockets and Blazers franchise. Drexler is one of the greatest players in Portland history but he won his lone NBA championship with the Rockets in 1995.

It should also be noted that Marcus Camby has played for all three teams. Camby was with the Clippers from 2008 to 2010, with the Blazers from 2010 to 2012 and played 19 games for the Rockets in the 2011-12 season.

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 31

Patrick Beverley is not the only player to have suited up for both the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers. For those looking for a low rarity score, you can input players such as Marcus Morris Sr., Cuttino Mobley, Eric Piatkowski, Boban Marjanovic and Josh Smith.

On the other hand, notable Rockets-Blazers players include Carmelo Anthony, Scottie Pippen, Otis Thorpe, Thomas Robinson and Bonzi Wells.

Here's a complete HoopGrids for July 31:

NBA HoopGrids - July 31

