Which Magic stars played for the Bulls and Bucks? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 29

NBA HoopGrids has released their puzzle for Saturday, July 29. Based on the widely popular MLB Immaculate Grid, HoopGrids follows the same rules of nine correct answers to complete all nine answers to the game.

Here are the clues for Saturday's grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and had 1,000 or more career blocks.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder.

Grid 6: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and had 1,000 or more career blocks.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and had 1,000 or more career blocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it?



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/wzgHSU9Kh8 All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it?

Let's try to answer Grids 1 and 2 for Saturday's HoopGrids. Which Orlando Magic players have played for either the Chicago Bulls or the Milwaukee Bucks?

For Grid 1, Nikola Vucevic is a popular pick because he's a current player for the Bulls. Vucevic started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers but became a two-time All-Star for the Magic in 2019 and 2021. He was acquired by Chicago midway through the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, JJ Redick was a star for the Magic in the second half of the 2000s. Redick struggled early in his career before developing into one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. He was traded to the Bucks before the 2013 deadline. He played just 28 games in Milwaukee before leaving in free agency.

Also Read: Which Jazz stars played for the Spurs and the Pacers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 28

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 29

Nikola Vucevic is not the only player to suit up for both the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls. Old heads should remember players such as Steve Kerr and Horace Grant, while the younger generation probably knows Otto Porter Jr., Al-Farouq Aminu and Wendell Carter Jr.

Other notable Magic-Bucks players for Grid 2 include Serge Ibaka, Ersan Ilyasova, Tobias Harris and Brandon Jennings. It should also be noted that Michael Carter-Williams and D.J. Augustin played for the Magic, Bulls and Bucks during their careers.

Here's a complete HoopGrids for Saturday:

NBA HoopGrids - July 29

Also Read: Which Lakers players played for the Suns and the Pacers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 28

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)