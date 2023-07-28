Which Jazz stars played for the Spurs and the Pacers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 28

The July 28 NBA HoopGrids have been released. Today is the 30th day of fans testing their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

The July 28 HoopGrids

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues for the July 28 HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz

Grid 3 - Suns player who was selected to the All-Defensive team

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz

Grid 6- Spurs player who was selected to the All-Defensive team

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and LA Lakers

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz

Grid 9 - Pacers player who was selected to the All-Defensive team

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA HoopGrids for Day 30

Roy Hibbert and Lance Stephenson are possible answers for Grid 7. Hibbert played his first seven NBA seasons with the Indiana Pacers before playing for the LA Lakers in 2015-16.

Stephenson also started his career in Indiana, playing for the team for four seasons. He teamed up with NBA superstar LeBron James with the Lakers in 2018-19.

For Grid 8, Bojan Bogdanovic and George Hill are potential answers. Bojan Bogdanovic played two seasons for the Pacers (2017-18 and 2018-19). He also played for the Utah Jazz from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

George Hill played for the Pacers for five seasons (2011-12 to 2015-16). He was the center of a package that allowed the San Antonio Spurs to get Kawhi Leonard on draft night. Hill spent one season with the Jazz after his stint in Indiana.

Paul George is a four-time All-Defensive team member. He was with the Indiana Pacers during the 2012-13 season when he made his first All-Star and All-Defense teams.

Here’s the completed NBA HoopGrids:

The filled-out July 28 HoopGrids

Also read: "Once you go Shaq you can't go back" - Shaquille O'Neal partying with Ivana Knoll in Mykonos has NBA fans buzzing

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)