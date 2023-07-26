"Once you go Shaq you can't go back" - Shaquille O'Neal spotted partying with Ivana Knoll in Mykonos has NBA fans buzzing

Shaquille O'Neal took his DJing talents to Mykonos and had a grand time with Ivana Knoll, Croatia's football superfan. Knoll posted several photos of herself enjoying the party with the Hall of Famer.

Fans, some of them quite cheekily, quickly reacted:

“Once you go Shaq you can’t go back”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A fan reacts to Shaq partying with Ivana Knoll.

“Diesel” is easily one of the most popular and in-demand DJs across the globe. There is quite simply no one like him. The LA Lakers legend was asked to highlight the “Islands of the Winds” event.

One of those in the crowd partying at Shaquille O'Neal's gig was Ivana Knoll. The model shot to fame during the 2022 World Cup when her skimpy and often daring outfits shocked some fans in Qatar.

Knoll parlayed part of that publicity into becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the world. She created the “Knoll Doll” swimwear and is now a celebrity in her own right.

Ivana Knoll has also been part of the NBA scene lately. She has been to LA Clippers and Miami Heat games.

Shaquille O'Neal reportedly had the crowd going nuts when he took off his shirt and shouted “Sparta!” The line became even more popular from the movie starring Gerard Butler about the Spartans.

Shaq will be in Mykonos for several more days after his DJ gig. Ivana Knoll has reportedly been in the city for a while but it’s not ascertained if she will stay for more. She is currently based in Miami where she highlighted the New Year with Jamie Foxx and has been spotted with Drake.

Shaquille O'Neal has become one of the most popular and respected DJs in the world

Who would have thought that once Shaquille O'Neal hung up his basketball jersey, he would turn to music to become yet another big star? A few months after retiring, Shaq dug in and worked hard on his DJing skills.

The LA Lakers icon took on the name “DJ Diesel” and never looked back. O’Neal’s performance at Excision’s Lost Lands festival in Ohio made him a name to be reckoned with. He only gained more fans after putting on a show in 2018.

In 2019, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the performers at the famous Tomorrowland in Belgium. It’s an event that plays host to a wide variety of music artists. Shaq stood toe-to-toe with the best of them.

Last year, the former three-time NBA Finals MVP was also in Croatia to dazzle fans with his DJing. The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic added star power as he joined Shaq in the party.

Also read: After Shaquille O'Neal’s son Shareef faced cardiac issues, reports of LeBron James’ son Bronny James suffering same fate leaves NBA world in tatters

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)