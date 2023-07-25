After Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef faced cardiac issues, reports of LeBron James’ son Bronny James suffering same fate leaves NBA world in tatters

LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal have both been through events that no parent ever hopes to experience. In the case of Shareef O'Neal, when he was young, he underwent an ablation procedure to help with heart palpitations. Fast forward to his collegiate career, and a heart monitor test revealed a harsh ultimatum for O'Neal.

His two choices were to quit sports and live a normal life, or play sports and risk cardiac arrest. At just 18 years old, O'Neal made the decision to undergo open heart surgery, a move that allowed him to continue his basketball career.

On the flip side, this week, LeBron James' son, Bronny James went into cardiac arrest while practicing. Fortunately, thanks to the medical staff on hand who were quick to jump into action, Bronny is in stable condition in the hospital.

While there has been no word yet on whether or not Bronny will have to undergo surgery like Shareef O'Neal did, the similarities in the two stories are harrowing. While Shareef O'Neal was able to undergo surgery to prevent cardiac arrest, Bronny James experienced the full-on worst-case scenario.

The ordeal has shaken the NBA community to its core considering the fact that both young standouts could have had their stories go far different. Thankfully, both of their stories seem to have happy endings, however we continue to await more good news regarding Bronny James.

