Which Lakers players played for the Suns and the Pacers? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 28

HoopGrids has released its latest NBA grid challenge for July 28. The daily basketball quiz game has been helping NBA fans kill time during the dog days of the offseason.

With new grids being dropped regularly, some days fans can complete the grids relatively quickly. However, on other days, some can get confounded and need some assistance in solving one or two grid squares.

On that note, here are the clues for today's Hoop Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Phoenix Suns and has made an All-Defensive team.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the San Antonio Spurs and the LA Lakers.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the San Antonio Spurs and has made an All-Defensive team.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the Indiana Pacers and the LA Lakers.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the Indiana Pacers and the Utah Jazz.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has played for the Indiana Pacers and has made an All-Defensive team.

Today’s full Hoop Grid is as follows:

For today's Hoop Grid, here is a closer look at Grids 1 and 7: Which LA Lakers players have played for either the Phoenix Suns or the Indiana Pacers?

Former two-time MVP Steve Nash played for both the Lakers and the Suns. Nash was drafted No. 15 by Phoenix in the 1996 NBA Draft. He played his first two seasons for the franchise before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 1998.

Nash then returned to the Suns via free agency in 2004 and stayed with Phoenix until 2012, enjoying the best years of his career. In 2012, the star point guard was later shipped to LA in a sign-and-trade deal, where he played the final two years of his career. However, by that point, Nash was already well past his prime.

Meanwhile, former 10-year veteran wing Lance Stephenson played for both the Lakers and the Pacers. Stephenson was drafted No. 40 by Indiana in the 2010 NBA Draft and played the first four seasons of his career with the franchise.

He was best known for being an irritant to former Miami Heat superstar forward LeBron James in the playoffs. After playing for numerous other teams, Stephenson rejoined the Pacers two other times from 2017 to 2018 and in his final season in 2021-22.

Stephenson’s lone season with LA came in the 2018-19 season, where he got the chance to team up with his former nemesis, LeBron James.

More NBA HoopGrids answers for July 28

Former LA Lakers forward Metta World Peace

Other players who have played for the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns include Trevor Ariza, Isaiah Thomas, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley and JaVale McGee.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson, D.J. Augustin, Darren Collison, Metta World Peace and Roy Hibbert have all suited up for the LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Hoop Grid:

