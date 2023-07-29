An all-new NBA HoopGrids has been released for Saturday, July 29. The popular trivial game continues to sweep the online basketball community in the middle of the offseason. Saturday's puzzle has a special category of players with 1,000 or more career blocks.

Let's take a look at the clues for Saturday's grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and had 1,000 or more career blocks.

Grid 4: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 5: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 6: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and had 1,000 or more career blocks.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and had 1,000 or more career blocks.

Here's the HoopGrids for July 29:

For Saturday's puzzle, here's a closer look at Grids 5 and 8: Which Milwaukee Bucks stars have played for either the OKC Thunder or the Boston Celtics?

Ray Allen might be the best player to have suited up for both the Bucks and Thunder. Allen started his career in Milwaukee and became one of the best shooting guards in the league. He was then traded to the Seattle SuperSonics in 2003 and spent four and a half seasons there.

The Sonics franchise became the OKC Thunder at the start of the 2008-09 season, leaving Seattle without an NBA team. It should also be noted that Allen is also a possible answer for Grid 8, as he was traded to the Celtics in the summer of 2007 and won his first championship in 2008.

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 29

There are other notable players to suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics franchise. Serge Ibaka, Luke Ridnour, Jack Sikma and George Hill played for both teams during their careers.

Journeymen such as Joe Smith and Ish Smith also played for both the Bucks and Thunder/SuperSonics. Meanwhile, other Bucks-Celtics players include Jabari Parker, Sam Cassell and Malcolm Brogdon.

Gary Payton and Vin Baker join Ray Allen as players who played for all three franchises.

Here's a completed HoopGrids for Saturday:

NBA HoopGrids - July 29

