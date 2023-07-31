Which Jazz and Nuggets stars are in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 31

NBA HoopGrids released their most recent puzzle on July 31. Monday's puzzle has a special category of player who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. As usual, the rules for the trivial game remain the same: nine guesses to complete all nine grid squares.

Here are the clues for the July 31 HoopGrids:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.

Grid 9: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

HoopGrids.com @HoopGrids



Reply with your grid if you can complete it?



hoopgrids.com pic.twitter.com/HYTB2tj1K3 All New Hoop Grid just dropped!Reply with your grid if you can complete it?

Let's try to answer Grids 6 and 9 for Monday's NBA HoopGrids. Which former players for the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?

Alex English was the greatest player in Nuggets history until Nikola Jokic possibly surpassed him last season after winning the franchise's first NBA championship. English played 11 seasons in Denver and the Nuggets retired his No. 2 jersey. He got into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

Meanwhile, Karl Malone and John Stockton are two of the greatest players in Jazz franchise history. Malone and Stockton led Utah to NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998 but failed short because of Michael Jordan and the Bulls. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame as players and as members of the Dream Team.

Also Read: Which Magic stars played for the Bulls and Bucks? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 29

NBA HoopGrids answers for July 31

There have been plenty of players who suited up for the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz who have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Former Nuggets players in the Hall of Fame include Tim Hardaway, Dan Issel, Allen Iverson, Bobby Jones, Sarunas Marciulionis, George McGinnis and Dikembe Mutombo.

On the other hand, Walt Bellamy, Adrian Dantley, Gail Goodrich, Spencer Haywood, Bernard King and Pete Maravich are all in the Hall of Fame and played at least one season for the Jazz.

Here's a complete HoopGrids for July 31:

NBA HoopGrids - July 31

Also Read: Which Bucks stars played for the Thunder and Celtics? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 29

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)