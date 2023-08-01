NBA Crossover Grid answers for today (August 1): Sixers players who played for the Pistons and Jazz

It's Day 34 of the NBA Crossover Grid. A new puzzle has been released for August 1 and there are two new categories introduced. A player who had 44 or more double-doubles in a single season and a player who recorded 50 or more points in an NBA game.

Here are the clues for Tuesday's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and scored 50 or more points in an NBA game.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and scored 50 or more points in an NBA game.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Detroit Piston and had 44 or more double-doubles in an NBA season.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and had 44 or more double-doubles in an NBA season.

Grid 9: Player who had 44 or more double-doubles in an NBA season and scored 50 or more points in an NBA game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's try to answer Grids 4 and 5 for Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid: Which Philadelphia 76ers players have suited up for either the Detroit Pistons or the Utah Jazz?

For Grid 4, Allen Iverson might be the greatest player to have played for both the Sixers and Pistons. Iverson became an NBA legend and MVP with the Sixers, while he played 54 games for the Pistons in the latter part of his storied career.

Meanwhile, Georges Niang is the most recent player to suit up for the Sixers and Jazz. Niang became an important role player in Utah before he signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract with Philly in August 2021. He played two years for the Sixers but will suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers next season.

Also Read: Which Kings stars played for the Clippers and Raptors? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 31

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 1

Since obvious answers in the Crossover Grid are not great for those who want to have a higher ranking, there are other alternatives for Grids 4 and 5.

Other Sixers-Pistons players include Andre Drummond, Jerry Stackhouse, Jahlik Okafor, Jerami Grant, Greg Monroe, Derrick Coleman and Aaron McKie.

Players such as Raja Bell, Danuel House Jr., Jeff Hornacek, Kyle Korver, Paul Millsap and Trey Burke suited up for both the Sixers and Jazz. Alec Burks, who currently plays for Pistons previously played in Philly and Utah.

Here's a complete Crossover Grid for Day 34:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 34

Also Read: Which Clippers and Raptors stars have lost in the NBA Finals? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 31

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)