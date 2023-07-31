Which Clippers and Raptors stars have lost in the NBA Finals? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 31

There's an all-new NBA Crossover Grid on July 31. The popular trivia game remains popular among hoop junkies who are looking for ways to get entertained in the middle of the offseason.

Two new categories are introduced in Monday's puzzle: players who won in the NBA Finals and who lost in the NBA Finals. Here are the clues for Day 33 of NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and won in the NBA Finals.

Grid 4: Player who played for the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 5: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

Grid 6: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and won in the NBA Finals.

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Clippers and lost in the NBA Finals.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and lost in the NBA Finals.

Grid 9: Player who won in the NBA Finals and lost in the NBA Finals.

Let's try to answer grids 7 and 8 for Monday's NBA Crossover Grid: which players who suited up for the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors have lost in the NBA Finals? A player qualifies if he lost an NBA Finals series and not just an NBA Finals game.

Kawhi Leonard is a popular answer for both grids, as he has played for both the Clippers and Raptors. Leonard is currently playing for the Clippers and won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019. He has a 2-1 record in the NBA Finals, winning his first one in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs.

Leonard's lone NBA Finals series loss happened in 2013 when the Miami Heat beat the Spurs in seven games. It was the NBA Finals where Ray Allen forced overtime in Game 6 and LeBron James took over late in Game 7.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 31

Kawhi Leonard is not the only answer for grids 7 and 8. Former LA Clippers players who lost in the NBA Finals include Chris Paul, Paul Pierce, Russell Westbrook, Lamar Odom and DeMarcus Cousins.

Meanwhile, ex-Raptors players who have an NBA Finals loss in their resumes include Kyle Lowry, Chris Bosh, Danny Green, Hakeem Olajuwon, Marcus Camby and Donyell Marshall.

It should be noted that Serge Ibaka is also a possible answer for both grids. Ibaka lost the NBA Finals in 2012 with the OKC Thunder, and has played for both the Clippers and Raptors. He won his only NBA championship in 2019 as part of the Raptors.

Here's a complete NBA Crossover Grid for July 31:

NBA Crossover - Day 33

