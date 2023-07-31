Which Kings stars played for the Clippers and Raptors? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 31

NBA Crossover Grid has released its latest puzzle for July 31. The pioneer in the popular grid game for basketball, Crossover Grid, is based on the MLB's Immaculate Grid.

Monday's puzzle has two new categories: players who won in the NBA Finals and ones who lost in the Finals. Let's take a look at the clues for the July 31st grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers.

Grid 2: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and won in the NBA Finals.

Grid 4: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers.

Grid 5: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors.

Grid 6: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and won in the NBA Finals.

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Clippers and lost in the NBA Finals.

Grid 8: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and lost in the NBA Finals.

Grid 9: Player who won in the NBA Finals and lost in the NBA Finals.

For today's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to solve grids 1 and 2: which Sacramento Kings players have also played for either the LA Clippers or Toronto Raptors?

DeMarcus Cousins was one of the best centers in the league when he was with the Kings from 2010 to 2017. Injuries ruined his careerm and he was a journeyman when he signed with the Clippers late in the 2020-21 season.

He's now out of the NBA and plays for the Mets de Guaynabo of Baloncesto Superior Nacional league in Puerto Rico

Meanwhile, Vince Carter started his career with the Raptors and became a superstar in Toronto. Toward the later part of his career, Carter was also a journeyman. He played for the Kings in the 2017-18 season.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 31

DeMarcus Cousins is not the only player who played for both the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers. Other players who suited up for the Kings and Clippers include Matt Barnes, Mo Harkless, Patrick Patterson, Garrett Temple and Spencer Hawes.

As for alternative answers for grid 2, other notable Kings-Raptors players include Alex Len, Terence Davis, Rudy Gay, Reggie Evans and Corey Joseph.

It should be noted that Hedo Turkoglu played for all three teams. Turkoglu started his career in Sacramento, signed a big contract in Toronto in 2009 and ended his career with the Clippers.

Here's a complete NBA Crossover Grid for July 31:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 33

