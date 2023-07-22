Former Sonics star controversially argues Victor Wembanyama’s ceiling is Shawn Bradley

Old heads are already going after Victor Wembanyama even though he has not played a single NBA game. Former Seattle SuperSonics lottery pick Olden Polynice believes that Wembanyama's ceiling is Shawn Bradley, who had the same built as the French prospect.

In an appearance on The Odd Couples podcast on Fox Sports with Chris Broussard, Polynice claimed that Wembanyama's ceiling might only be Bradley. He's not even putting him ahead of players such as Yao Ming, who had a much better career despite all the injuries he suffered.

"I've seen this movie before," Polynice said. "I've seen Chet Holmgren, I've seen Bol Bol, I've seen Ralph Sampson. I've seen these guys that, 'Oh my God, they're over seven feet and can handle the ball like a guard.' I've seen this already. ... He hopes to be better than Shawn Bradley in my opinion."

While Olden Polynice has a point that Victor Wembanyama is similar to Chet Holmgren, Bol Bol and Ralph Sampson, he's probably far off with the Shawn Bradley comparison. They might be of similar height but Wembanyama was way more skilled than the 14-year NBA veteran.

Scouts are mesmerized by Wembanyama's combination of skills, size and ability. He could have the same problems with injuries but advancements in medical technology will help him prevent or reduce the amount of stress he puts on his body.

Polynice was also a big man, a former eighth overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 1987 out of Virginia. He lasted 15 years in the league, averaging 7.8 points and 6.7 rebounds as a serviceable backup center.

Tim Hardaway not buying Victor Wembanyama hype

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs

Another old head who's not buying the Victor Wembanyama hype train is Tim Hardaway. The Hall of Fame point guard appeared on The Carlton Show on FS1 and claimed that Bol Bol is more ready to play in the NBA than Wembanyama.

"I think he is better than Victor," Hardaway said. "Bol Bol has better physical talent and ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is."

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow



“Bol Bol has better physical talent in the NBA than Victor Wembanyama” — @HardawaySr Bol Bol > Victor Wembanyama? 🤔“Bol Bol has better physical talent in the NBA than Victor Wembanyama” — @HardawaySr pic.twitter.com/BlilM9gDwJ

Bol is indeed more ready to play in the NBA than Wembanyama since he's already entering his fifth year in the league. Bol is also on his third team in five seasons and there's a reason why he only has 123 games under his belt.

There are also a lot of reasons why Wembanyama was drafted No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs. Bol, who also had a lot of hype in 2019, fell to the second round due to concerns about his foot. There are also reports of Bol having maturity issues heading into the draft.

