"This kid right here" - Kobe Bryant was once introduced to Lionel Messi by Ronaldinho, who claimed the Argentine would be the greatest

Kobe Bryant once met a young Lionel Messi way before he became the greatest player of all time. Bryant was introduced to Messi back in 2006 by Ronaldinho, who was close to the late LA Lakers legend.

In an old interview, Bryant spoke in Spanish and detailed how he met Messi for the first time through his then-Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho.

"I'll tell you a story," Bryant said. "A long time ago, Barcelona came to Los Angeles. Ronaldinho, who was a good friend, I was talking with him and he told me, 'Kobe, look I'm going to introduce you to the guy who is going to be the greatest player of all time.

"I said, 'You what? You are the best.' But he said, 'No, no. This kid right here is going to be the best.' And that guy was Lionel Messi, who was only 17."

Kobe Bryant has interacted with Lionel Messi several times during his career. They even starred in a few commercials with Turkish Airlines. Bryant also visited Barcelona, his favorite soccer club, during their training camp in 2015.

Two weeks before his untimely death on January 26, 2020, Bryant discussed Messi's place among the greatest athletes ever. He had nothing but praised for "La Pulga" and called him one of the best to ever do it.

"He's one of the best athletes of all time," Bryant said. "His tenacity, intelligence with which he plays as well as his skill. It just puts him head and shoulders above the rest."

CNN @CNN pic.twitter.com/421aFaY3hU Less than two weeks before his death in a helicopter crash, NBA legend Kobe Bryant spoke with CNN about the MLS, Leo Messi and how there are women who could play in the NBA "right now" cnn.it/38I5uay

LeBron James in attendance for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

LeBron James hugs Lionel Messi before the match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul.

The stars came out to watch Lionel Messi make his debut for Inter Miami on Friday against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in a 2023 Leagues Cup match. One of those stars was LeBron James, who returned to South Beach to watch a fellow G.O.A.T. do his thing on the pitch.

James shared an embrace with Messi right before the game. Cameras also caught "The King" taking a video of Messi after he scored the game-winning goal in the 94th minute.

Messi did not start the game and came on in the 54th minute with Inter Miami up 1-0 courtesy of Robert Taylor. Cruz Azul's Uriel Antuna equalized in the 65th minute, which set up Messi's game winner.

In the last kick of the game, Messi curled a shot and scored a stunning free kick past Andres Gudiño for the 2-1 win. The 22,000 people inside the DRV PNK Stadium erupted in celebration, marking one of the greatest moments in the club's early history.

