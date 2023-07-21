"I don't even have NBA check yet" - Channing Frye reveals blowing up $36,000 after Richard Jefferson tricked him into 'rookie hazing'

Current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson once tricked a rookie Channing Frye into running up his credit card bill to $36,000 in one night. Jefferson and Frye, who won a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, told the story on a recent episode of the Road Trippin' podcast.

Frye was just a 21-year-old rookie for the New York Knicks at the time in 2005, fresh off from being selected eighth overall in the draft out of Arizona. Jefferson, who also went to Arizona, invited him to a party that also had other former Wildcats such as Luke Walton and Gilbert Arenas.

Several members of the Knicks, including a rookie David Lee, were also there, as well as some of Jefferson's teammates with the then-New Jersey Nets. Frye explained how RJ "rookie hazed" him into spending $36,000 way before his first NBA paycheck.

"Do you know how much that bill was?" Frye said. "It was like $36,000. 10 grand is for two tables and we had seven tables. The NBA money hasn't even gotten into the ozone yet. My phone is blowing up, 'Who's charging $36,000?!'

"My sh*t is still college sh*t. I don't even have NBA check yet. It was nuts."

Richard Jefferson defended his actions and explained that it was just part of being an NBA rookie. It still counts despite Jefferson being on the New Jersey Nets and Channing Frye being with the New York Knicks. Jefferson also added that he was ready to cover any additional costs Frye's credit card will incur once it maxes out.

Jefferson and Frye are both Arizona natives, grew up in Phoenix, and went to a high school in the city. They also both played for the Arizona Wildcats, with Jefferson from 1999 to 2001 and Frye from 2001 to 2005. They were never teammates in college but both knew each from being from the same area.

Both had long careers in the league. Jefferson played 18 seasons for eight teams, while Frye had 13 seasons under his belt and suited up for six different teams.

Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye won an NBA championship together

Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, Tristan Thompson and Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye won a championship together as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Both Jefferson and Frye provided solid production off the bench for the Cavaliers during their championship run against the Golden State Warriors.

Jefferson and Frye started their Road Trippin' podcast in 2017 when they were still playing for the Cavaliers. They thought of the idea as a way to kill time when they were on the road. It's now one of the top NBA podcasts out there and paved the way for many of the shows were seeing or hearing from many current players.

