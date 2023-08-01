Fact Check: Did Steph Curry go bald for the upcoming season? Debunking the viral rumors surrounding the Warriors star

An image of Steph Curry without hair has gone viral on social media. Curry, who is coming off an injury-filled season, might be going for a new look heading into next season. But is the viral photo of the Golden State Warriors superstar with a bald head and a full bear real?

According to Buttcrack Sports on Twitter, Curry is set to debut a new look next season as the Warriors try to extend their championship window. However, it should be noted that the photo is fake and came from a parody account.

It's also not the first time Buttcrack Sports shared the bald image of Curry. The account reported back in February that it was Steph's new look after the All-Star break.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports pic.twitter.com/vzUUspravU Looks like Steph is rocking a new look for next season

Steph Curry has not shaved his head during his NBA career. Curry is known for having a bald fade and would rock the occasional beard. He doesn't grow his beard like James Harden, and is more known for being a baby-faced assassin.

While Curry does not have a receding hairline like LeBron James at the moment, he'll likely be heading there once he gets older. Steph's father, Dell Curry, has started balding and can be seen having a receding hairline over the past few years.

However, Dell is almost 60 years old and still has some hair on his head. Even though the two-time MVP is not debuting a new look next season, he looked more menacing with a bald head.

Also Read: "I got picked to be Charles Barkley" - Despite winning an MVP, 2 gold medals and 4 Emmys, Chuck still thinks he got lucky

Steph Curry names the 3 best defenders he has ever faced

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Steph Curry is one of the greatest offensive threats in NBA history. He's a tough player to guard because of his shooting and ability to move without the ball.

In an interview with the TODAY Show, Curry revealed the three best defenders he has ever faced.

"There's a group of three that always, you know, the lightbulb went off when they were on the court," Curry said. "It's Jrue Holiday, Tony Allen, and Ron Artest, actually. I didn't get to play too many games against (Artest) but he had the strongest hands you've ever seen in your life. When you put the ball around him, he'll smack it right out of your hand."

Holiday is one of the most underrated players and defenders in the NBA today. He's a three-time All-NBA Defensive First Team selection and has been named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team twice.

Meanwhile, Tony Allen is regarded as one of the greatest defenders in league history. Kobe Bryant named Allen as the best defender he has faced. As for Artest, he's a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Also Read: NBA HoopGrids answers for today (August 1): Kentucky Wildcats players who have played for the Thunder and Kings

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)