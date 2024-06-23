WATCH: Snoop Dogg, Noah Lyles and Josephus Lyles share a fun moment at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials 2024

American track running sensations Noah Lyles and his younger brother Josephus shared a fun interaction with the legendary rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg at the ongoing U.S. track and field Olympic team trials.

Noah is eyeing a spot in the team United States for his second Olympic event, scheduled for this year in July. To achieve this, he is currently competing in the trials taking place at the Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Noah has kicked off the trials in style, after winning the 100m event in the prelims round on Saturday. He finished the race in 9.92 seconds and was the only runner in the participants to cross the finish line in a sub-10 to advance to the semifinals.

Noah had her mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, in the stands cheering for him, and she was accompanied by none other than Snoop Dogg. Apart from Noah, his brother Josephus is also participating in the trials to make it to his maiden Olympic event.

Amid their participation and Snoop Dogg's presence at the Hayward Field Stadium to support the athletes, a video of the trio is making rounds on Instagram, where Snoop Dogg could be seen making his way towards the Lyles brothers while showcasing his sprinting skills. Upon meeting them, the rapper shook hands with the Lyles brothers while exchanging lighthearted banter.

USATF shared the video of the same on their Instagram handle, writing:

"Baby, I come running Caught @snoopdogg showing off his sprint skills to @nojo18 & @josephus_lyles. How’d he do, boys?"

What Noah Lyles had to say about the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials

Noah Lyles has achieved some significant milestones in his track running career. From winning six world championships to clinching four Diamond League trophies, his talent knows no bounds. However, the Olympics is a competition where the Florida native has yet to prove his athletic prowess.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist has had significant success in the recent past as he became one of the few sprinters to win triple world championship titles last year. With the same confidence, Lyles blazed through the Hayward Field Stadium, signaling his readiness and anticipation for the Paris Olympics 2024.

However, the runner has yet to qualify for the event but seemed satisfied with his prelims finish. Talking about the trials, Lyles told the media:

"It's been three years since we've been at the Olympic trials and we have a crowd since we were last at the Olympic. I'm glad to be out here, I'm glad to be racing and feeling like myself."

He added:

"I knew I had the race in me, I knew I had it cleared by 60m, which is why I ran more 60s this indoor season."

Lyles concluded while adding that he was happy he could shut down the race how he wanted.