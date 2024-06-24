WATCH: Snoop Dogg unveils what's inside Noah Lyles briefcase after the ‘fashion walk-in’ at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Olympic Trials 2024

Noah Lyles had claimed earlier that he would be doing a fashion walk-in with Snoop Dogg on day 3 of the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials, and reveal the contents inside his briefcase as well. As promised, he did, and unveiling his mysterious briefcase was the American himself on Sunday, June 23.

Apart from pulling up to the track meets in some style, Lyles has been carrying a briefcase with him all the time. He was earlier spotted with a Gucci Bag, but turned to the briefcase later, creating a mystery among fans over what he was carrying in it.

The world champion was earlier asked about the contents inside his briefcase, and he claimed that he would reveal it at the Olympic trials. After winning his 100m heat on Saturday, the 26-year-old claimed ‘creating hype’ was one of the reasons he was carrying the briefcase. On Sunday, he finally revealed it, and opening it was Snoop Dogg.

Noah Lyles and Snoop Dogg arrived in some style at Hayward Field before the 100m semifinals on Sunday morning. The world champion flaunted accessories from his sponsors including Adidas and Omega while the award-winning rapper had donned an Olympic-themed tracksuit. However, Snoop Dogg was carrying the briefcase this time while Lyles opened its lid in front of a large group of reporters.

Noah Lyles’ briefcase carried a red suit he would later wear in the 100m finals, where he ran a blistering 9.83s to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. It also contained all five pieces of Exodia YuGi-Yoh card, one of which he went on to display during his introduction on the track.

Noah Lyles delivered fitting 100m performances in front of Snoop Dogg

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3

Snoop Dogg graced the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials on day 2 of the competition and was spotted having a fun time with Noah Lyles and his brother, Josephus Lyles. As Lyles brothers took the field, the American rapper watched the action from the stands with their mother, Keisha Caine.

Lyles won the heats with a blistering 9.92s. After doing the fashion walk-in with Snoop on Day 3, he delivered yet another majestic performance to win the semifinals in a wind-aided 9.80s to book a place in the finals. In the finals, Noah Lyles looked set for the win at the 60-70m mark, touching the finish line in 9.83s.

Lyles’ 9.83s in the 100m finals is tied with his lifetime best from the 2023 World Championships. Joining him in the team were Kenny Bednarek, who finished 2nd in 9.83s, and Fred Kerley, who ran 9.87s for third place.