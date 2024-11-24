WATCH: Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold add a fun twist while revealing the song for their final performance on DWTS

After advancing to the final of Dancing With the Stars, Paris Olympics medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and his pro partner Rylee Arnold took a fun approach to reveal the song for one of their performances at the ultimate showdown. In a moment full of anticipation, the pair showed their fun personalities to reveal the song for the finale episode slated to be aired on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, on ABC and Disney+.

Nedoroscik and Arnold will face four other pairs: Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, and Danny Amendola and Whitney Carson to clinch the most coveted mirrorball trophy.

The finale episode will showcase the pairs competing in two challenges: redemption dance, and freestyle routine. Ahead of the final round, Nedoroscik and Arnold added a fun spin while revealing the song.

While having revealed that they would perform one of their dances on the 1994 sitcom Friends' theme song "I'll Be There For You," the pair lowered the volume down to see who would clap in time with the beat, which the pro dancer won.

Trending

Nedoroscik's pro partner shared the hilarious video on social media and wrote:

"What’s even more fun is that we are dancing to this song for one of our dances in the finale!!!! 🤭✨🫶🏼"

"You have made this journey unforgettable" - Stephen Nedoroscik expresses gratitude towards his partner Rylee Arnold for his success on DWTS

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik at the "Dancing With The Stars" rehearsal studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by GC Images)

Following their entry into the final round of DWTS, Stephen Nedoroscik's partner, Rylee Arnold, shared a heartfelt message for the gymnast, thanking the gymnast for being a part of the experience with her.

"I’m the luckiest to have Steve on this journey with me and I know for a fact we were paired together for a reason cause I truly have made a lifelong friend out of him and it has been the most happy, fulfilling and most amazing season I could ever ask for🥹 So Steve THANK YOU!!!! WE DID IT😭😭😭 now let’s go kill the finale!!!!🥳✨🪩🫶🏼"

The Paris Olympic medalist had a heartwarming reply from Arnolds's post in which he said:

"You have made this journey unforgettable, I’m so blessed to have you by my side. Let’s enjoy every last moment we have and give it our all this week 🫶🏻🪩"

Screenshot of Instagram post.

Stephen Nedoroscik and partner Rylee Arnold earned their place in the final after scoring 25/30 and 28/30 points in Cha-Cha and ballroom dance, respectively, during the ninth episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback