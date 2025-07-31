WATCH: Summer McIntosh visibly disappointed despite winning 200m butterfly gold at World Aquatics Championships

Summer McIntosh showcased an immensely disappointing reaction after winning the 200m butterfly gold medal during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Notably, this was the Canadian swimmer's third victory in her Singapore campaign after the 400m freestyle and 200m medley.McIntosh, who is also the Olympic champion in the event, clocked an impressive personal best time during the finals, 2:01.99. However, this wasn't enough to shatter the 16-year-old standing world record in the event, which is held by China's Liu Zige in 2:01.81. Nevertheless, the 18-year-old took the 200m butterfly Championship record under her wings with this impressive display on Thursday.In a video shared by CBC Olympics on X (formerly Twitter), McIntosh can be seen agonizingly frustrated even after bagging a gold medal as she missed the world record by a whisker. The caption of the video remarked:&quot;Have you ever seen somebody so disappointed to win the world championships?! She's stone cold.&quot;Here is the video:Summer McIntosh's next challenge awaits on Friday in the 800m freestyle event, where she will face Katie Ledecky, who is coming off the back of the 1500m free gold.Summer McIntosh expressed her emotions about missing the 200m fly world record by a whiskerSummer McIntosh (Image via: Getty)Summer McIntosh made her feelings known after missing the 200m butterfly world record during the fifth day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025. Notably, she lowered her personal best of 2:02.06 that she had earlier registered with this performance in Singapore.Speaking in an interview, the 18-year-old revealed that she had aimed to break the 200m fly gold medal on Thursday, but is nevertheless happy with her three gold medals in the tournament so far. Additionally, McIntosh also expressed happiness on clocking personal best times in the event and shared (via Olympics.com):&quot;I’m happy with the three golds. That was the goal going in, but my other goal tonight was to break the world record, which often I don’t really say or focus on. To see how close I was to breaking it and not getting it, I’m a little bit frustrated but I can’t be too hard on myself. It’s still a personal best and I’m dropping time for a time I went just over a month ago, so I have to be decently happy with it.”Summer McIntosh also shed light on her immediate plans during the interview and said that she will be focusing on her recovery before stepping in for the 800m free heats on Friday.