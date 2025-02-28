WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attends fun-filled pottery session with Athing Mu and Maya Aviezer amid preparations for track season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Athing Mu went to a pottery class together amid their preparations for the 2025 track season. Both of them had contrasting seasons in 2024, as while the hurdler won two gold medals at the Paris Olympics, the 800m runner couldn't qualify for the Olympics.

The two have frequently been spotted with each other, sharing updates of their fun times on social media. Most recently, they went to a pottery class with another fellow athlete, Maya Viezer, who shared a video on her Instagram handle. She shared a series of funny moments of learning pottery with McLaughlin-Levrone and Mu. The latter of the two was facing difficulties in following the steps, adding a lighthearted tone to their outing.

At the end of the clip, each of them showed the pots they made and then showcased how dirty their clothes got while doing pottery. The post's caption read:

"Team Bonding - Pottery Class Edition 🫖💞😂 This was way harder than I anticipated hahaha Can’t wait to eat stew out of my new bowl."

A few days before they learned this new skill, the trio was seen dancing together while wearing raincoats. McLaughlin-Levrone shared a video on an Instagram story of her, Mu, and Aviezer dancing on the track to Nat King Cole's "L-O-V-E." While doing this, they also tried making the ''LOVE' sign with their hands; however, failing to make 'E,' they burst into laughter.

Mu and Mclaughlin-Levrone have not yet started their 2025 season; however, the latter is expected to start with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her feelings known about Grand Slam Track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was one of the first athletes to be selected for the Grand Slam Track League. Following her selection, she lauded the league in an interview with FloTrack and said that it is a huge step forward for track and field. Calling it an amazing opportunity, she said:

"It’s an amazing opportunity. I'm very grateful to be a part of it and be the first athlete. I feel like it's going to be a huge step forward for track and field. Just being able to grow the visibility as well as the compensation for athletes, as well as giving fans what they want. So (I'm) just looking forward to these opportunities," said Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

After signing this deal with Johnson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone delivered a stellar performance at the Paris Olympics, where she bagged two gold medals. She won her first gold medal in the 400m hurdles by clocking a world record of 50.37. She bested Anna Cockrell and Femke Bol, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

Along with this, she also won a gold medal in the 4x400m relay event, where she and her team clocked 3:15.27.

