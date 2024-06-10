WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clocks World lead to win 400m flat at USATF NYC Grand Prix 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone again proved her legacy ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics by clinching a stunning victory at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix, which serves as a substantial stop of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold. She secured the top place in the women's 400m flat race at the Icahn Stadium in New York City on Sunday, June 8, 2024.

McLaughlin-Levrone has secured a gold medal in the 400m event at the 2019 Diamond League. She competed in her Olympic season's first 400m in New York City. McLaughlin-Levrone, who holds the world record in the 400m hurdles clocked a world lead in the 400m flat at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix. Notably, she set the world record at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held on home soil in Eugene, clocking 50.68 seconds.

The 24-year-old clocked an impressive time of 48.75 seconds to earn the victory with a remarkable lead over Talitha Diggs and Stacey Ann Williams, who clocked 50.91 and 50.94 seconds, respectively. McLaughlin-Levrone effortlessly cruised to the finish line after leaving the other elite athletes, including Quanera Hayes, Kendall Ellis, and Junelle Bromfield, far behind.

Let's take a look at the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist leading the 400m lineup at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix here.

"There's so much time to do that" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone after falling short of registering an American record with a narrow gap

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States after winning the women's 400m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium in New York City

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recorded the third-fastest American time in the 400m with her victory at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix. The American record in the women's 400m was set by Sanya Richards-Ross.

Richards-Ross clocked a striking 48.70 seconds at the Olympic Stadium in Athina, Greece, on September 16, 2006. The second-fastest American time is also held by McLaughlin-Levrone with 48.74 seconds, set at the 2022 USATF Championships in Eugene.

During an interview with Citius Mag after her recent exploit, McLaughlin-Levrone conveyed her delight with her third-fastest American time, stating she still has enough time to achieve the feat of American record.

"47 yeah, I mean first 400 of the Year felt good. It wasn't exactly what we were hoping for but sometimes you just got to feel the race. So I'll take that," McLaughlin-Levrone said at 0:04.

"So close but you know what it's all good. There's so much time to do that and it's always just about refining it and learning," she added.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials scheduled to be held at Hayward Feild from June 21 to 30.