WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre can't hold back emotions while watching her 400m race at World Athletics Championships 2025

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:32 GMT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre reacts to her race at World Championships.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s husband, Andre Levrone, displayed a wide range of emotions as he watched her storm to gold in the 400m final at the World Athletics Championships 2025. She clocked a sensational 47.78s to smash her own American record and record the second-fastest time in history.

In the process, she also shattered the championship record, which had stood for 42 years. Earlier, in the semi-finals of the 400m, McLaughlin-Levrone had clocked a world-leading time of 48.29s, breaking Sanya Richards-Ross’ 19-year-old American record of 48.70s.

As Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone raced the 400m, her husband Andre was captured in the stands rooting for her. He showed a range of emotions, starting with folded hands nervously watching, then rising to his feet to cheer as the race unfolded and finally erupting in celebration when she crossed the finish line.

Take a look at Andre Levrone’s reaction here, posted by World Athletics official Instagram handle -

Notably, on her way to gold, McLaughlin-Levrone defeated two top contenders including the Paris Olympics 400m gold medalist Marileidy Paulino and silver medalist Salwa Eid Naser. In the race, Paulino claimed silver with a 47.98s run, while Naser took bronze with 48.19s.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her immediate reaction after crossing 400m flat finish line at World Championships 2025

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her immediate reaction after crossing the finish line in the 400m finals at the World Athletics Championships 2025. On being asked about appearing to be in disbelief, she admitted that while she had worked hard toward the goal, actually achieving it still felt surreal and hard to believe.

In the post-race interview after winning the 400m gold, the American reacted, saying (0:08 onwards):

“Just grateful. Uh, you know, it's there and you put the work in, it's just when you see it kind of come to fruition, it's always just a bit of disbelief. I knew it was going to be a really fast race, great competition. So, uh, just to kind of see it all come together, there's always just a bit of elation.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to also run the women’s 4x400m relay race at the ongoing World Championships, having previously won two golds in the competition’s 2022 and 2019 edition in the event. At the World Championships in Tokyo, the women’s 4x400m relay heats are scheduled on September 20, with finals set to take place on September 21.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
