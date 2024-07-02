WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre Levrone cheers ecstatically as the American qualifies for Paris Olympics with another world record

Two-time Olympic champion Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone once again put on a show during the recently concluded US Olympic Trials, where she qualified for the Paris Olympics with a record-breaking performance in the 400m hurdles. A video circulating on the internet from her race captures her husband, Andre Levrone, cheering at the top of his voice from the bleachers as she crossed the finish line.

The 24-year-old Mclaughlin-Levrone, known for her 400m sprinting and hurdling prowess, has clinched three world championships and two Olympic titles in her career so far. She has also broken the 400m hurdles world record five times, beginning with the Olympic trials in 2021, where she surpassed Dalilah Muhammad's 52.16s world record to make it to the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 51.90s.

She again broke the record during the Olympics, winning the gold medal in 51.46s. The record-breaking streak was followed by 51.41s in June 2022 and 50.68s in July 2022. In the recent event, the New Jersey-based athlete has again taken 0.03 seconds off her previous record to confirm the Paris Olympics qualification in 50.65 seconds at Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Hayward Field Stadium could be considered a lucky track for Mclaughlin-Levrone, as she has broken the world record there four out of five times.

Trending

As she blazed through the Eugene track, the world watched and cheered for her as she crossed the finish line to make it to her third consecutive Olympics. Joining in were Mclaughlin-Levrone's husband, former NFL wide receiver Andre Levrone, and other family members who were present in the stands to support her.

Team USA posted a video on Tuesday that captured her race and Andre Levrone's reaction on the split screen. He could be seen screaming with joy and hugging other members as his wife created history.

"A moment Sydney and her family will never forget" is what Team USA wrote in the caption.

"Wasn’t expecting that" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's reaction to her performance

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 10 (Image: GETTY)

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone is having quite a 2024 season, as she won the Edwin Moses Legends Meet 2024 in May, which was also her season opener. The runner cruised to victory in a then-world-leading time of 52.70 seconds to win the race.

Coming to the US Olympic trials, the sprinter performed as per her reputuation but she was in disbelief after breaking the world record. In a post-race interview, she said (via Flotrack):

"I wasn’t expecting that time. I think it's super encouraging, to see that without expecting it. There's more there, there is more to fix. It's a confidence booster."

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone also expressed her desire to go under 50 seconds and added that she would continue to strive to improve her performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback