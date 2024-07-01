WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shatters own world record to win 400m Hurdles final at U.S. Olympic Trials

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has announced her comeback in style, shattering her own record to win the women’s 400m Hurdles final at the US Olympic Trials. McLaughlin-Levrone recorded a timing of 50.65s.

Anna Cockrell finished second in a personal best time of 52.64 while Jasmine Jones also clocked a personal best time of 52.77 to complete the podium.

Two-time Olympic champion McLaughlin-Levrone started in the middle lane and went out hard, a move that paid off well as she emerged with a new world record. She showcased mastery in jumping over the hurdles and stamped authority once again in the race.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone went all out through the first half, with Cockrell looking to give a run for her money, but the 24-year-old executed her strategy well.

At the home straight, it was all clear that McLaughlin-Levrone would take the top honors, as she sprinted all the way to shatter her previous world record of 50.68 that she clocked at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

A video shared by NBC Sport said:

"50.65! A NEW WORLD RECORD FOR SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE 👏 #TrackFieldTrials24."

The two-time world champion has enjoyed a stellar season, coming from an injury setback that forced her to miss her title defense at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was down with a knee injury and raced sparingly last season. She did not compete in any 400m Hurdle race. At the US Olympic Trials, she was off to a great start in the preliminaries, timing 53.07 to cross the finish line before setting a world-leading time of 52.48 in the semifinal.

The trials were her second race of the season, following the opener at the HBCU Pro Classic - The Edwin Moses Legends Meet, with a 52.70 win.

After making the cut to the Olympic team, she now has the pressure to defend her title. McLaughlin-Levrone will be out to prove a point at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ready to defend Olympic title in Paris

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said she was ready for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where all eyes will be on her to deliver.

She is the defending champion in the 400m Hurdles, a title she won during the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. As she heads to Paris, all her focus will be on how to deliver for Team USA once again.

After being off to a great start in her campaign for the Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said, as per Run powered by Outside:

"It felt good. Honestly just excited to be out here and shake off the nerves. My stride kind of felt good. You know, it was just about getting the feel of the rounds again, and I really felt good."

She will face opposition from fast-rising Femke Bol, who has also been in great shape and is unbeaten this season. Bol, the reigning world champion over the distance is just fresh from winning the European title. At the Paris Olympic Games, she will be in the hunt for her first Olympic gold medal.