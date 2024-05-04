Watch: Team USA touchdown in the Bahamas ahead of the World Athletics Relays 2024 ft. Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas

Team USA arrived in the Bahamas for the 2024 World Athletics Relays slated for May 4 (Saturday) and 5 (Sunday) at the Thomas Robinson Stadium.
Thirty-two national squads will vie in 20 races of five events during the weekend to secure a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA will feature a few Olympians and world champions, including Noah Lyles, Kenny Benarek, and Gabby Thomas, competing in the Bahamas.
Team USA athletes stepped on the Thomas Robinson Stadium's track and field facility to attend their final training and practice session a day before the world relays.
The 4x100m men's and women's teams, including Gabby Thomas and Noah Lyles, respectively, were seen participating in the final training session to fine-tune their technique.
Lyles secured a gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay race along with the team at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He ran the anchor leg as the team clocked 37.38 seconds.
Further, during the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, he bagged a silver medal with the team in the 4x400m relay race. He will be joined by Pjai Austin, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, Courtney Lindsey, and Kendal Williams.
Team USA's winning trio of the 2023 World Athletics Championships will vie in the 2024 World Athletics Relays to secure a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Gabby Thomas, Tamari Davis, and Tamra Clark, who secured a gold medal along with Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 4x100m relay race at the 2023 WAC in Budapest will contest in the Bahamas.
They will step on the track as a formidable team after clocking a striking time of 41.03 seconds in the Hungarian Capital, leaving behind the Jamaican and the British squad.
Matthew Boling, who ran the third leg in the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2023 WAC, will lead the mixed team, including Brian Faust, Lynna Irby-Jackson, and Bailey LearRyan Willie in the Bahamas.
Team USA at the 2024 World Athletics Relays
A complete list of American athletes along with the events at the 2024 World Athletics Relays is given below:
4 x 100 Metres Relay:
- Pjai Austin
- Kenneth Bednarek
- Kyree King
- Courtney Lindsey
- Noah Lyles
- Kendal Williams
4 x 400 Metres Relay:
- Champion Allison
- Christopher Bailey
- Bryce Deadmon
- Wilbert London
- Jacory Patterson
- Demarius Smith
- Willington Wright
4 x 100 Metres Relay:
- Celera Barnes
- Anavia Batlle
- Mikiah Brisco
- Tamara Clark
- Tamari Davis
- Aleia Hobbs
- Melissa Jefferson
- Gabby Thomas
4 x 400 Metres Relay:
- Kendall Ellis
- Quanera Hayes
- Alexis Holmes
- Paris Peoples
- Na'Asha Robinson
- Maya Singletary
- Jessica Wright
4 x 400 Metres Relay:
- Matthew Boling
- Brian Faust
- Lynna Irby-Jackson
- Bailey LearRyan Willie