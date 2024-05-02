World Athletics Relays 2024: Men’s 4x100m Preview ft. Team USA including Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek

With only two days remaining for the 2024 World Athletics Relays, fans are poised for a few electrifying faceoffs as elite athletes vie for victory along with their teams in the island country.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays are slated for May 4 and 5 at the Tommy Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The Commonwealth of Bahamas is all set to organize the event over the weekend.

The 2024 World Athletics Relays will feature mixed 4x400, women's 4x100, men's 4x100, women's 4x400, and men's 4x400m events. Elite male athletes from multiple countries, including the USA, Canada, South Africa, and Canada will compete in the men's 4x100m event.

Team USA squad will feature World championships medalists Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Kenneth Bednarek and Noah Lyles of Team United celebrate after competing in the Men's 200m Final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Team USA will include world championship medalists Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek. The two athletes will compete in the men's 4x100m relay along with U-20 Pan American medalist Pjai Austin, three-time NACAC medalist Kyree King, Courtney Lindsey, and Kendal Williams.

The USA squad will contend for victory in the 4x100m relay, facing off against the Canadian squad, including the Tokyo Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse. The Canadian athlete recently secured a victory in the 100m at the 2024 East Coast Relays after defeating Marcells Jacobs and Trayvon Bromell. The Canadian squad will also include the two-time Olympic medalist in 4x100m, Aaron Brown.

The two-time world championship medalist in the event, Zharnel Hughes, will lead the British team in the pursuit to secure the top position on the podium in the men's 4x100m relays.

The 28-year-old secured a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics in the 4x100m but was stripped of the victory after his teammate CJ Ujah was declared guilty of doping. He will lead his squad, including Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jona Efoloko, Romell Glave, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell, Reece Prescod, and Ujah.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalist Marcell Jacobs will enter as a strong competitor from the Italian squad on the weekend. Ackeem Blake, who contributed to the team's success in the 4x100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships will represent the Jamaican squad along with Ryiem Forde, Kadrian Goldson, Bryan Levell, and Odaine McPherson.

The men's 4x100m relays will feature Akani Simbine and Ferdinand Omanyala representing the South African and Kenyan squads, respectively. The World Athletics Relays will serve as the qualifying event for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.