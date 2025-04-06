WATCH: Unusual scenes as ex-USWNT star Becky Sauerbrunn and Avery Patterson stuck in elevator on game day

Unusual scenes were witnessed at the international friendly match between the United States and Brazil as a few players got stuck in the elevator before the game. The American players nonetheless emerged victorious with goals from Trinity Rodman and Lindsey Heaps.

Rodman was playing in her first game since the 2024 Paris Olympics and scored an early goal in the sixth minute. Heaps closed the game with a penalty kick in the 66th.

However, the players that were stuck in the elevator were debuting defender Avery Patterson, former soccer player Becky Sauerbrunn and another star.

"Just a couple of USWNT players (past and present) escaping from an elevator on game day. I maybe should’ve taken the blazer off before exiting, but," Sauerbrunn captioned the post.

Recounting the stressful situation that lasted 45 minutes, Sauerbrunn said (via the X post of National Women's Soccer League):

"Well, we got stuck in the elevator on the seventh floor and then left, and we got stuck in the second and third floors. We had two fire trucks, firefighters."

She also revealed that Patterson was very nervous during the interval while hilariously claiming it felt like the "Final Destination stuff," a reference to a popular horror movie.

Patterson played college football for the North Carolina Tar Heels and was selected 19th overall by Houston Dash in the second round of the 2024 NWSL Draft. She has made 27 appearances for the club so far and scored one goal.

"Truly humbling" - Becky Sauerbrunn on representing USWNT for over 200 games

Becky Sauerbrunn during the Gotham FC v Portland Thorns - NWSL 2024 Playoffs - Source: Getty

Becky Sauerbrunn is one of the most decorated US women's soccer players, with 219 caps. She was regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and led the US to World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019. She was also in the gold medal-winning squad at the 2012 Olympics.

Sauerbrunn brought down the curtain on her distinguished career that started in 2008 last year, claiming she was humbled to have represented the USWNT in over 200 games.

"I learned early on that we were all just renting our jerseys," Sauerbrunn said in a statement via US Soccer. "That I got to wear the U.S. Soccer crest once was an honor and privilege for which I'm forever grateful.

"The fact that I got to do it over 200 times is truly humbling. I competed with and learned from some of the greatest players and leaders this sport has ever seen, and I consider myself beyond lucky to have been able to play a small part in this program's storied history."

Sauerbrunn also played in the NFL for teams like Utah Royals and Portland Thorns. Along with consistent elite defending, she scored 12 goals in her senior career.

