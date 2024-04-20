WATCH: World Record holder Karsten Warholm has a hilarious response to people trolling his new "Puma" Paris Olympics spikes

Karsten Warholm, the 400m hurdles world record holder, recently shared a hilarious response after people trolled his new Puma Berserker spike shoes, which he will don in his upcoming track events in the 2024 season.

More than a week ago, Warholm announced the release of Puma Berserker spike shoes in Paris ahead of the Summer Olympics 2024. However, a few people weren’t impressed with the shoes as they called their appearance stupid, while some mentioned that he would trip while performing hurdles wearing the shoes.

To which, Warholm gave a response in a hilarious tone, stating that they had thoroughly researched the product before releasing it and the product has a lot of purposes and uses. In addition to this, the Olympic champion used the spikes to open the bottle cap of a Ginger Joe beer.

Watch this entertaining video which was uploaded by Karsten Warholm on his Instagram (IG) platform.

He had previously revealed the shoes on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, captioning it as:

“Released our new Puma Berserker spike for the big 2024 season today with the Puma family in Paris! This shoe is the peak of shoe tec! Looking forward to race in it soon💪”

Warholm has been a brand ambassador of Puma, one of the world’s leading sports apparel manufacturers, since signing a partnership on July 23, 2019, announced through a press release by the German multinational corporation.

A look at Karsten Warholm’s performance at the Olympics

Karsten Warholm of Team Norway celebrates winning gold in the Men's 400m Hurdles Final during day five of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 23, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After shifting his focus to 400m hurdles in 2015, Karsten Warholm has bagged an Olympic gold medal and three-time World Champion in the discipline.

The Norwegian claimed the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by recording a sensational World and Olympic record time of 45.94s in the 400m hurdles finals. With this, he smashed his own world record which he established at the Oslo Diamond League 2021 with a time of 46.70s, lowering the mark by 0.76s.

With this medal, he also became the first Norwegian athlete to win a medal in the discipline at the Olympic Games. He had previously competed in the event at the Rio Olympics 2016, where he finished tenth with a time of 48.81s.

