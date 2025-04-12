Water safety advocate Michael Phelps reacts to being featured in special promotion for pool safety awareness in Florida

Legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps shared his reaction as a pool safety brand announced its new initiative featuring him. Phelps was roped in by the A Safe Pool organization a few months back as one of the major advocates of the brand.

Phelps' foundation has also teamed up with the organization to enhance the safety around the usage of the pool, an objective that the organization has been striving to achieve.

A Safe Pool's Instagram handle shared glimpses of its new initiative in Sarasota, Florida, where the organization will be running its pool vans, bearing Phelps' picture on them, to bring awareness among the masses of the region regarding the safety provisions they should take in the pool. Additionally, the vans also introduce the public to the company's pool safety equipment, such as fences and covers.

Phelps shared this post on his Instagram story and added a couple of emojis to express his optimistic reaction to the initiative.

Screenshot of Michael Phelps' Instagram story featuring A Safe Pool's new initiative (Image via: Phelps' Instagram)

Notably, Phelps' foundation also works to help kids become more habituated with swimming skills in a way that it eliminates the fear of drowning.

Michael Phelps remarked on the importance of safety measures in the pool as a father of four

Phelps in blue t-short and black sunglasses during his golf endeavors(Image via: Getty)

Michael Phelps explained the importance of pool safety just a few months after he announced his collaboration with the organization, A Safe Pool. In an interview with the brand, Pheps said that he is very happy to collaborate with individuals who share the same aims as him.

Additionally, he also mentioned that despite his status as one of the greatest swimmers in the history of the sport, he gets afraid when his children get into the pool. He said (via A Safe Pool):

"Pretty incredible how we are able to come together, we have mutual friends and honestly it's so powerful to be around people who have the same mission. I'm always been somebody who's such a passionate human being and I won't stop until a goal is accomplished. I know how important water safety is, I'm somebody who has four kids, even though I am who I am, it's frightening sometimes to have your boys in the pool."

During the conversation, Michael Phelps also remarked that this collaboration is very special as it helps the public with the dangerous mishaps that can take inside a pool.

