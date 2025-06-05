“We confided in each other even more" - Noah Lyles opens up about aftermath of online abused faced by his fiancé Junelle Bromfield

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield talked about getting stronger as a couple when they faced criticisms in the Olympic season in 2024. Lyles and Bromfield got engaged in October 2024 and will tie the knot in 2026.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield made waves at the Paris Olympics, where the former clinched the 100m gold medal and the 200m bronze while the latter debuted in the individual 400m. While both basked in the glory of their successful Olympic campaigns, Bromfield came at the mouth of cyberbullying, stemming from her fiancé's comments in a previous interview.

Lyles revealed that Bromfield spilled secrets about the Jamaican track and field scene and the rise of his fiercest rival, Kishane Thompson. Bromfield not only received criticism but also significant colorist attacks on social media.

Now, having overlooked the troubled times, the couple talked about how their bond strengthened during that period, and their relationship remained undeterred by the online chaos.

“We would both say it increased the trust between each other,” they note. “We confided in each other even more. While everything was going on online, we had to make sure that the bad energy didn’t flow into our relationship. Because at the end of the day, we had the biggest stage to compete on and we knew that it was important that we both remain each other’s safe space.” (Essence)

Noah Lyles has been enjoying track downtime, attending events like the 2025 Met Gala and campaigning for brands.

Noah Lyles made his feelings known about being the world's fastest man after his Paris Olympic victory

Lyles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles missed out on the pole podium spot at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, so he was determined to take the win in Paris. He stood on the starting line as the reigning World champion and ran a blazing speed, securing the win in a photo finish. In an interview from February 2025, Lyles admitted that people refused to call him the 'world's fastest man' when he won back-to-back golds in the 200m.

However, things changed after the 2023 Worlds and Paris, making him the highlight of the track and field realm.

"It was a dream come true. It is something you dream about all the time. You want to be the world's fastest man, I've said this for years. I'm the three world champion in the 200 and nobody wanted to say I was the world's fastest man. I won it in the 100 in Budapest."

He added:

"Okay, now I'm in the conversation. I finally won it in the Olympics, okay, now I'm the world's fastest man, it's a crazy title and it holds a lot of weight you know, walking around people will easily notice me on the street a lot more."

Noah Lyles boasts six World medals and five Diamond League wins from 2017 to 2022.

