"We go to war" - Kenny Bednarek sends a warning message after clinching World Championship quota in dramatic final at USATF Championships

Olympic medalist Kenny Bednarek sent out a strong message after a great performance at the USATF Nationals. The 26-year-old sprinter clinched multiple quotas for the World Championships after brilliant performances in the men's 100m and 200m events.Bednarek shared his thoughts though a long post on his Instagram profile. The 26-year-old sprinter revealed that despite his near miss in the 200m finals, he is more than satisfied with his performance.Bednarek wrote,&quot;This sport has a way of testing you. Last year humbled me, but it also made me sharper. Every setback became a lesson, and every race this season has been part of the climb back. To leave Eugene with a national title and a 9.79 on the clock means a lot, but I’m not done.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe sprinter further added,&quot;I came up just short in the 200m final, but I’m happy with the performance and ready for the next one. I’m healthy, locked in and grateful for every step of this journey. Next stop: Poland. Then we go to war in Tokyo.&quot;Kenny Bednarek referred to the Silesia leg of the Wanda Diamond League, which would be held in Silesia, Poland on August 16, a month before the Tokyo World Championships. Bednarek had won the Diamond League title for the 200m event at the finals held in Brussels last year.When Kenny Bednarek talked about rejection from top schools over low GPAKenny Bednarek reveals his early struggles with collegiate athletics [Image Source : Getty]Kenny Bednarek is one of the most promising track and field athletes from USA. However, the journey was far from smooth for the 26-year-old Olympic silver medalist.In his conversation on 'The Running Effect Podcast' just after the Paris Olympics, Bednarek revealed that he had to struggle to gain admission in a top college due to his low academic profile. In his words,&quot;Initially, I mean, I had all the schools that wanted to recruit me, you know, Oregon, Washington, like all of them, you know, the track programs all wanted me for it. And just my first two years of high school, I just fooled around too much, only cared about sports, and wanted to hang out with my friends. So I didn't realy study or do my homework.&quot;(5:33 onwards).The sprinter added,&quot;It was a kind of wake-up call when all those schools were like, well what's your GPA? and I'm like, oh shoot, like that stuff actually matters. So, you know I did the best I could, did a lot of summer classes and you know, it just wasn't enough for me to go down that route. I was embarrassed just because there's that notion where you go to junior college because you're a failed athlete or you're not smart.&quot;Kenny Bednarek attended the Indian Hill Community College in Iowa for his higher education until 2019, when he signed up for a professional contract with NIKE.