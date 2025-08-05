  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Paris Olympics 2024
  • "We go to war" - Kenny Bednarek sends a warning message after clinching World Championship quota in dramatic final at USATF Championships

"We go to war" - Kenny Bednarek sends a warning message after clinching World Championship quota in dramatic final at USATF Championships

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 05, 2025 05:15 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Kenny Bednarek shares a powerful message after outstanding performance at the USATF Nationals [Image Source : Getty]

Olympic medalist Kenny Bednarek sent out a strong message after a great performance at the USATF Nationals. The 26-year-old sprinter clinched multiple quotas for the World Championships after brilliant performances in the men's 100m and 200m events.

Ad

Bednarek shared his thoughts though a long post on his Instagram profile. The 26-year-old sprinter revealed that despite his near miss in the 200m finals, he is more than satisfied with his performance.

Bednarek wrote,

"This sport has a way of testing you. Last year humbled me, but it also made me sharper. Every setback became a lesson, and every race this season has been part of the climb back. To leave Eugene with a national title and a 9.79 on the clock means a lot, but I’m not done."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The sprinter further added,

"I came up just short in the 200m final, but I’m happy with the performance and ready for the next one. I’m healthy, locked in and grateful for every step of this journey. Next stop: Poland. Then we go to war in Tokyo."

Kenny Bednarek referred to the Silesia leg of the Wanda Diamond League, which would be held in Silesia, Poland on August 16, a month before the Tokyo World Championships. Bednarek had won the Diamond League title for the 200m event at the finals held in Brussels last year.

Ad

When Kenny Bednarek talked about rejection from top schools over low GPA

Kenny Bednarek reveals his early struggles with collegiate athletics [Image Source : Getty]
Kenny Bednarek reveals his early struggles with collegiate athletics [Image Source : Getty]

Kenny Bednarek is one of the most promising track and field athletes from USA. However, the journey was far from smooth for the 26-year-old Olympic silver medalist.

Ad

In his conversation on 'The Running Effect Podcast' just after the Paris Olympics, Bednarek revealed that he had to struggle to gain admission in a top college due to his low academic profile. In his words,

"Initially, I mean, I had all the schools that wanted to recruit me, you know, Oregon, Washington, like all of them, you know, the track programs all wanted me for it. And just my first two years of high school, I just fooled around too much, only cared about sports, and wanted to hang out with my friends. So I didn't realy study or do my homework."(5:33 onwards).
Ad

The sprinter added,

"It was a kind of wake-up call when all those schools were like, well what's your GPA? and I'm like, oh shoot, like that stuff actually matters. So, you know I did the best I could, did a lot of summer classes and you know, it just wasn't enough for me to go down that route. I was embarrassed just because there's that notion where you go to junior college because you're a failed athlete or you're not smart."

Kenny Bednarek attended the Indian Hill Community College in Iowa for his higher education until 2019, when he signed up for a professional contract with NIKE.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications