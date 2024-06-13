"We held hands and they took 3D print"- Mondo Duplantis' girlfriend reveals the secret behind necklace Swede wore at European Championships

Mondo Duplantis and his girlfriend Desire Inglander wore matching necklaces at the 2024 European Athletics Championships, where the pole vaulter achieved a comfortable victory by jumping 6.10m. According to Inglander, the couple made a 3D print of them holding hands and sealed it around their necks.

Duplantis, 24, holds the pole vault world record, both in the outdoor and indoor. He is the reigning Diamond League, European, Olympic, and two-time world indoor and outdoor champion. Besides so many laurels adorning his resume, he enjoys a great relationship with his girlfriend.

Inglander and Duplantis crossed paths at a Midsummer Party in 2020 in Stockholm. The fresh high-school graduate showed no interest in Duplantis initially. However, Duplantis didn't lose hope, managing her Snapchat handle later at the party. Fast forward to now, they make occasional appearances on each other's social media handles.

At the recently concluded European Championships, the couple was seen wearing matching necklaces. As posted by Sportbladet on Instagram, Inglander revealed that the duo held hands and got the impression of it on the pendant:

"We made these necklaces together. We held hands and then they took a 3D print, so it's our hands holding each other. It's really cool."

Sportbladet posted a collage of the couple with the silver necklaces shining around their necks.

At the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League, the three-time Diamond League champion broke his pole vault world record for the eighth time, reaching the 6.24m mark.

Gracing the sidelines cheering on her boyfriend, Inglander later posted an Instagram story, that said:

"WORLD RECORD!!! 6.24m. You are crazy @mondo_duplantis."

Mondo Duplantis reveals how he made his way to his girlfriend Desire Inglander's heart

Having met at a Midsummer Party, Desire Inglander didn't show an interest in Mondo Duplantis initially.

In an interview with Sportbladet, Duplantis shared that the Swedish influencer and fashion icon thought him to be a man of bad intentions. However, he won her over by treating her with respect.

"She probably did not think I had good intentions at the start. I had to prove it. But if I were in her position, I would not trust someone straight away," he said.

"You have to prove it with actions and not just words. I had to prove over time that I was a respectable young man, ha! And that I would treat her with respect. It won her over, I think," he added.

Duplantis will look to touch the 6.25m mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics.