"We are just getting started" - Josh Kerr issues alert to rivals after defeating Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the Prefontaine Classic

Josh Kerr alerted the track world of his reigning position after defeating arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the Bowerman Mile at the 2024 Eugene Diamond League, dubbed Prefontaine Classic. Kerr clocked a time of 3:45.34 to clinch first place.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after Jakob Ingebrigtsen defeated him in the 1500m by almost a whole minute, Josh Kerr girded up to avenge his loss in the following years. In 2023, he was named the Scottish Sportsperson of the Year after smoothly defeating the Norwegian at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Since then, Ingebrigtsen and Kerr's rivalry has been brewing and keeping fans at the edge of their seats. Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who holds the world's best time over two miles, witnessed Kerr setting the indoor world record in the same, at the 2024 Millrose Games.

With the track conflict thickening with each passing day, the arch-rivals went head-on in the Bowerman Mile at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic. Ingebrigtsen, fresh off an eight-month-long hiatus, claimed the rivalry to be "good for the sport". However, his time of 3:45.60 fell 0.26s short of Kerr's winning time in the Bowerman Mile.

Josh Kerr, aiming to keep his win streak intact, has issued a bold message on his Instagram handle. According to him, he is a believer in the process and not the outcome. He also said that the buildup to the Paris Olympics has already started.

"Focused on the process not the result. We are just getting started," Kerr's caption read.

He posted a carousal of photos that captured him mid-action, running bare-bodied on the track.

Josh Kerr's Bowerman Mile win broke the long-standing record of Steve Cram, who held the British record of 3:46.32. Kerr and Ingebrigtsen's clash in Eugene was marked as the "Mile of the Century" by the track and field community.

"I just don’t miss days" - Josh Kerr on what floats his key to success

At the 2024 World Indoor Championships, Kerr ran the 3000m in a stellar time of 7:42.98 to claim the win. This came after his indoor two-mile record break, etching his name in the annals of history as the formidable competitor for World No. 1 and 2, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Yared Nuguse.

When asked about his secret to success, the 26-year-old said that consistency keeps his boat afloat, despite not pushing his limits too much. In an interview with Athletics Weekly, he said,

"I don’t do crazy workouts or crazy mileage. I just don’t miss days. Consistency is my biggest weapon. I’ll break any athlete down with how consistent I’m going to be training wise and just getting the work done. I just don’t miss days."

Fans highly anticipate another rematch of Kerr and Ingebrigtsen ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.