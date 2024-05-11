"We just getting started."- Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet reacts to his Olympic season World Lead performance at Doha Diamond League

Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet reacted to his remarkable victory in the 200m at the Doha Diamond League. Bednark clocked 19.67s in the 200m finals defeating fellow American athletes Kyree King and Courtney Lindsey.

Kenny Bednarek put forward an incredible performance and in the process broke fellow rival, Noah Lyles' meet record. This performance came a month before the coveted U.S. Olympic trials which elevated the enthusiasm and anticipation among fans to multiple folds. Several top athletes like Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, Christian Coleman, and Courtney Lindsey are in contention for a spot in the U.S. Olympic team.

Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet took to X to congratulate him for his win at the Doha Diamond League. Furthermore, she expressed her belief that Bednarek would showcase some more phenomenal performances as the Olympic season unfolds. Reacting to Kenny Bednarek's tweet of him manifesting the world lead, she sent a heartfelt congratulatory message.

"So proud of you. congratulations. We just getting started," she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Sharmila Nicollet constantly supports Bednarek and never misses an opportunity to extend her appreciation for her boyfriend on social media.

Kenny Bednarek opens up on winning the Doha Diamond League and his family's support

2024 Diamond League Doha

Kenny Bednarek's 200m run at the Doha Diamond League made the sprint event more competitive than ever this year/ The American athlete opened up on winning the race and clocking the world lead at the event a month before the United States Olympic trials.

"I knew what I was gonna run, I won the world lead, I was just hoping that the weather would work with us and that is what it did so when I crossed the finish line I saw the time I didnt know if it was the lead, they wanted to hand me the lead sign, I knew I did it. We are happy for each others, I am happy for them, they are happy for me, that is all that matters. It is just love. The best I can do this year is gold medal in the Olympics," he said.

The American athlete dedicated this victory to his mother Mary Bednarek as she celebrated her birthday.

"I dedicate this WIN to my mother @mary_bednarek for her birthday today Happy Birthday Mom!," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Bednarek is currently fifth in the 200m world rankings.