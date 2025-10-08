"We have a long way to go" - Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about being team’s undefeated run in the season

Dani Busboom Kelly recently shared her thoughts about the current performance of her team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kelly had joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the current head coach after previously leading the Louisville Cardinals team to the finals of the 2024 NCAA Championships.In her conversation with Hurrdat Sports, Kelly mentioned that while she has no issues with the team's performance, the Huskers still have a long way to go in terms of the current season. Kelly also maintained that it is crucial for every team member to play well with each other. In her words,&quot;You know we have a long way to go. So it still feels a bit early, and I do think with switching lineups some and we talked a ton about our depth and we'll continue to talk about it. I just, I think that's helped fuel a lot of it and helped us stay consistent. It is that we want to play great against our opponents, but I think we want to more importantly play great for each other.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDani Busboom Kelly previously discussed the team's performance in the match against the defending champions, Penn State Nittany Lions. She also appreciated the team for staying in the match against Penn State.When Dani Busboom Kelly reacted to the massive crowd support for Nebraska Volleyball against Penn State Dani Busboom Kelly reacts to massive crowd support for Nebraska Cornhuskers against Penn State Nittany Lions [Image Source : Getty] Dani Busboom Kelly previously opened up about the massive crowd support for the Nebraska Cornhuskers' team against the defending champions from the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Huskers defeated the Nittany Lions by 3-0 in the game held at University Park, Pennsylvania State University, on October 3.Kelly uploaded a video of the crowd support on her Instagram story, with the following caption,&quot;Huskers fans are insane. So much love in State College tonight.&quot;Dani Busboom Kelly had represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers team as a player from 2003 to 2006. She had led the Huskers to the NCAA Championship title in her final year as a collegiate player. Kelly was recruited as the head coach last year after John Cook announced his retirement following the 2024 NCAA Championships edition. Dani Busboom Kelly had joined the Louisville Cardinals team from 2017 to 2024. She had previously served the Tennessee Lady Volunteers team and the Nebraska Cornhuskers for a brief time as an assistant coach. Kelly led the Louisville Cardinals team to the finals of the NCAA Championships twice, in 2022 and 2024, respectively.