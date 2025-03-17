At 14 years old, Mak Whitham became the youngest player to play in a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular-season game. She made her debut for NJ/NY Gotham FC on March 15, 2025.

Ad

Before reaching the international stage, Whitham played with Slammers FC HB Køge. She also contributed to SC Blue Heat’s championship-winning run in the United Women’s Soccer National Championship, further proving her talent on the field.

A video of her debut game was shared on X on March 16, 2025, by the National Women's Soccer League, accompanied by the following caption:

"Milestone moment. The youngest player in NWSL history is @MakWhitham, debuting for @GothamFC at 14 years, 8 months old!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reflecting on her debut at such a young age, fans shared their emotions on the post. One user expressed his concern:

"We’re not cheering we’re not happy we are concerned"

Another added:

"Funny how because she's a female everyone says she's too young, it's top dangerous, etc but they cheer when a 14 year old boy makes their debut."

Ad

One user wrote heartfelt wishes:

"That’s awesome. Congrats to her"

Here's a closer look at other fans' comments:

"Is this a children's league ...just asking for a friend?"

"I’m sure she’s amazing, but let’s not normalize this…"

"In some ways this is amazing! In other ways, I feel like there should be a set age (like 16) this goes for boys too."

Ad

Screenshot of Fan's comments/ Source: X/@NWSL

Mak Whitham comes from a sports-driven family. Her father, Josh Whitham, was a professional skier who represented the U.S. Olympic team in the late 1990s.

Ad

Mak Whitham reflects on NWSL debut

Mak Whitham/ Source: Instagram/ @makwhitham

Seattle Reign FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC played to a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field in front of 8,467 fans. Gotham struck first in the 47th minute when Gabi Portilho scored after a deflected shot from a corner kick. Seattle tied the game in the 71st minute.

Ad

Both teams tried to score a winning goal, but neither could take the lead. Gotham started strong, forcing Seattle goalkeeper Claudia Dickey into early saves. Seattle gained momentum later, with captain Jess Fishlock leading their attack. Despite being down a player after Freeman’s ejection, Gotham managed to hold on and secure a point in their season opener.

Reflecting on the debut match, Mak Whitham said:

"Standing on the sideline and waiting to get on the pitch was pretty exciting. I wanted to be out there and was ready. But what was even better was when Coach Juan [Carlos Amorós] came up to me and said, 'Enjoy the game and just be you.' And that was what I did."

Mak Whitham signed a Name, Image, and Likeness contract with Nike in February 2024, making her the youngest athlete to sign a professional deal with the multibillion-dollar company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback