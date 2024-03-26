“We really miss you down here…” - Lindsey Vonn pens an emotional birthday note for her late mother

Legendary skier Lindsey Vonn penned an emotional post on her late mother’s birthday. The 39-year-old expressed how much she missed her while wishing the best for her soul.

Vonn's mother, Linda Krohn, passed away at the age of 70 after a year-long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

It is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that destroys the nerve cells, disabling the body’s locomotive function. It diminishes one’s ability to speak, eat, move, and breathe.

On Sunday, March 24, the four-time overall World Cup winner remembered her mother on her special day. Lindsey Vonn posted an Instagram reel consisting of a bunch of memorable frames with Linda.

She also added a heartfelt note in which she revealed that her mother “loved going to new places.” The note read:

“Happy birthday Mom 🤍 I honestly can’t put the words together to express how I feel right now… already crying on an airplane, again! Sorry to my seat-mate… but I do know she’d be happy I was traveling on her bday. She always loved going to new places.”

“Hope you’re having the best day up there Mom🙏🏻❤️ We really miss you down here…” Vonn concluded her post.

Vonn's representative expressed her commitment to learning more about ALS after her mother's death in 2022, aiming to fulfill her mother's wish to raise awareness about the disease.

Lindsey Vonn has kept her mother’s text messages on her phone

Vonn at Shell's Power Of Performance

During her time on the red carpet of the TIME 2024 Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, California, Lindsey Vonn shared about dealing with her mother’s loss.

The former skier revealed that she continues to keep her mom’s contact information and texts on her phone. She shared.

“She used to send texts,” the skier said. “We had a family group chat, and she would send text messages almost every day with different inspirational quotes. I've got a million of them, and I always actually look back at them.” (Via People)

Vonn revealed that she would cry going through her mother’s text. However, she has now got herself to a point where she “can look back with happy memories and not completely break down.”

Vonn added that it was nice to look at the messages while working on herself. She stated that she had not deleted her mother's contact number from her phone while adding that it is number one on her text chain.