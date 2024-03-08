In Pictures: Coco Gauff shares behind-the-scenes look into her TIME Woman of the Year gala with Greta Gerwig, Andra Day & others

Coco Gauff recently shared pictures from Time magazine's 2024 Women of the Year gala.

Time magazine nominated 12 women including Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Grammy nominee Andra Day, Nobel Laureate Claudia Goldin, and US Open champion Gauff. The list was released on February 21 and the gala was held on March 5.

Gauff graced the Time's Gala wearing a custom Prada gown, with a black and white blouse.

"A couple of nights ago attending the @time #WomenOfTheYear gala. thank you @prada for creating this beautiful custom dress to celebrate the evening. I am so honored to be on this year’s list alongside these incredible women. I am eternally grateful for everything," Gauff wrote on her Instagram.

Recently she posted some pictures from the Gala with Greta Gerwig, Andra Day, and Taraji Henson

Source- Coco Gauff's Instagram Handle

The World No. 3 also posted a picture with American actress Marsai Martin and shared her excitement about wearing press-on nails of Martin's brand 'Mari by Marsai'.

"Finally got to meet @marsaimartin. my nails I wore to the event were made by her!" Gauff wrote on her Instagram story.

The American shared how excited she was to meet the women at the Gala.

"Ok I'm done being an annoying fan girl. I just had to share these pictures. I was really excited to meet them haha," Gauff wrote.

Source- Coco Gauff's Instagram Handle

Coco Gauff on winning her first Grand Slam: "That feeling was a drug"

Coco Gauff with the 2023 US Open trophy

Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. Gauff in a conversation with Vogue recollected telling her mom that winning a Grand Slam was an addictive feeling.

"I told my mom, I literally said, ‘It was an addictive feeling.’ As soon as I felt that, I wanted to refeel it again, I said, ‘Now I see how people get addicted to drugs.' That feeling was a drug," Gauff told Vogue.

She said she wanted to have that feeling many times in the future, acknowledging that she may never be able to replicate the feeling of winning her first Grand Slam again.

For the rest of my life, the rest of my career, I’m going to be chasing that high. That was a feeling I’ll never be able to replicate no matter how many more matches I win. I want to win more so I can get as close to the feeling," Gauff continued.