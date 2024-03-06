Coco Gauff lights up Time magazine's 2024 Women of the Year Gala with custom Prada gown

Coco Gauff attended Time magazine's 2024 Women of the Year Gala in a custom Prada gown.

The list of the magazine's 2024 Women of the Year featured Gauff alongside actor, director, and writer Greta Gerwig, entrepreneur and actor Taraji P. Henson, and 9 other women from diverse walks of life. Along with releasing the list on 21 February, the magazine also announced that its Women of the Year Gala would be held on 5 March in West Hollywood, California.

Jessica Sibley, the magazine's CEO, also issued a statement honoring Gauff and the other honorees.

"The 2024 TIME Women of the Year are all leading the way in creating a more equal world and are making real change through their commitments to the environment, human rights, fair treatment for all people, and more."

WTA World No. 3 and reigning US Open champion Gauff arrived at the gala in a custom Prada gown. The gown was dominated by black and also featured an ornate black and white blouse. The 19-year-old was all smiles as she posed for the cameras before attending the main event.

In her speech, Gauff paid tribute to her father Corey, who saw her potential to grow into a professional tennis player when she was at a tender age.

"When I started playing tennis at the age of 6, my dad, who's here with me tonight, told me, "you can change the world with your racket", and I believed him. I believed him because the women in my life and the women in this room who showed me that a little girl with big dreams can go on to do great things." (from 0:15)

Coco Gauff's Indian Wells Masters campaign begins with doubles action

Jessica Pegula (L) and Coco Gauff (R) at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico

Gauff will be vying for both singles and doubles glory at the Indian Wells Masters. The WTA World No. 14 in doubles is set to pair up yet again with Jessica Pegula. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin are the fifth-seeded team's first opponents in their Round of 32 encounter on 8 March.

The very next day, Gauff will kickstart her singles campaign, where she is seeded third. Having received a first-round bye, the 19-year-old will take on her first opponent in the Round of 64.

The 2024 Indian Wells Masters would mark Gauff's fourth appearance in the prestigious tournament. Her best finish at the tournament came last year when she reached the quarterfinals before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.