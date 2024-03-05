Indian Wells 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | BNP Paribas Open

The tennis extravaganza now shifts to the BNP Paribas Open 2024, also known as the Indian Wells.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will headline the WTA 1000 event, followed by Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina. Former champion Naomi Osaka will also return to California after two years, and enter the event on the back of a quarterfinal appearance at the Qatar Open.

With 1000 points up for grabs in the first installment of the Sunshine Double, players will be determined to make their mark and end the hardcourt season on a high. On that note, let's take a look at the necessary information about the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

What is the BNP Paribas Open?

The BNP Paribas Open is an outdoor hardcourt event, part of the 1000 series on the women's tour. The player pool includes 128 players in the women's singles category and 32 in the women's doubles draw.

Former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport reached the finals at the event a record six times during her playing career. The American captured the BNP Paribas Open title twice alongside tennis legends such as Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Steffi Graf.

Venue

The BNP Paribas Open 2024 will take place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, United States. It is an outdoor hardcourt (Plexipave surface) event.

Players and draw

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion in Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek is the top seed and will be a heavy favorite to win this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Pole, however, may not have an easy start as her second-round opponent could be Danielle Collins.

Last year's runner-up and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will also be a top contender to win in Indian Wells, and she will start her campaign against either Elisabetta Cocciaretto or Peyton Stearns.

Third seed Coco Gauff had a disappointing run at the Dubai Tennis Championships and will be eager to bounce back at Indian Wells. The American's first opponent at the Masters 1000 event is Wang Xiyu or Clara Burel.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is always a title contender at any tournament she competes and the Kazakh is expected to have a good run at the BNP Paribas Open, especially if she is at her fittest.

The likes of Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, and Zheng Qinwen will also be expected to do well in Indian Wells and it won't be a surprise if any of them launches a title charge.

Schedule

The Indian Wells 2024 qualifiers have already begun and are scheduled to go on till March 5. The top players in the main draw will kick off their campaign on March 7.

The quarterfinal matches should take place from March 14-15.

The women's singles final will be played on Sunday, March 17.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the event is $9,258,080. The winner will receive a cheque worth $1,100,000, coupled with 1000 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.