"Making it so young, it means a lot" - Coco Gauff "super grateful" for being named in TIME’s Women of the Year list alongside "other amazing women"

Coco Gauff has expressed her gratitude and excitement after being named one of TIME’s Women of the Year for 2024. Gauff said it was "really cool" to be among other amazing women.

Gauff, who turned pro in 2018, rose to fame after defeating Venus Williams in her debut appearance at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at the tender age of 15. The 19-year-old has since won seven WTA titles, including the 2023 US Open.

Gauff is known for her outspokenness on social issues, such as racial justice, gender equality, and mental health. The American also became the highest-paid female athlete in the world last year, surpassing Naomi Osaka, Maria Sharapova, and Serena Williams.

Gauff is the youngest woman and the only athlete on the prestigious list of 12 women along with 'Barbie' filmmaker Greta Gerwig, climate activist Jacqui Patterson, singer Andra Day, and Nobel laureate Claudia Goldin.

Gauff’s reaction to being named one of TIME’s Women of the Year came after she defeated former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in three sets in the third-round of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

In an on-court interview, she was asked about the honor and how it felt to be on the list.

"Yeah, I knew about it, I would say last year. So I wasn’t sure when they were gonna announce it. It’s really cool to be on that list, among other amazing women, especially making it so young," Gauff said.

"It means a lot. I’m super grateful for them to choose me. I’m going to the event in March. One of the rare times I get dressed up not in this stuff. I’m really excited and obviously thank you to TIME for choosing me. It’s a huge honor,” she added.

Gauff also shared her appreciation on her Instagram story, writing:

"Thank you @TIME for this incredible honor."

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff will face Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday, February 22.

Coco Gauff highlights key aspects of achieving equal pay in women's tennis

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff has identified a crucial investment area to bridge the pay gap between women and men in tennis.

The WTA unveiled a plan last year, aiming for pay parity at major tournaments by 2033, with equal pay for players in both men's and women's categories at WTA 500 and 1000-level tournaments by 2027.

In a press conference during her Dubai campaign, Gauff emphasized the potential for improvement in marketing women's tennis, despite its growing popularity among fans.

“The most important thing in most sports in the world is that people see men more than women. I think we continue to attract fans, the problem comes when it comes to marketing our women's sports, we have to do it better," Gauff said (via puntodebreak).

"In the last two years I feel that investment in this marketing has grown and, therefore, there has been more observation capacity,” she added.

The teenager proposed that boosting marketing efforts for women's tennis could pave the way for equal pay.

“If we continue investing, I am sure that profits will increase and we will be able to have the same remuneration as men. Luckily in the Grand Slams we have the same salaries, I hope it can be transferred to other sports,” she said.