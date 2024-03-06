Coco Gauff recently let fans in on what was going on in her mind after winning her maiden Major title at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff put together a career-best run at Flushing Meadows last year. The 19-year-old launched a comeback from a set down in the championship match against Aryna Sabalenka, coming through 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to get her hands on the trophy.

The World No. 3 was recently featured on the April cover of Vogue. To mark the occasion, she reminisced in an exclusive about the thoughts she had shared with her mother, Candi, following her triumph in New York City last September.

Coco Gauff had told her mom back then that winning at such a high level was "an addictive feeling" for her. She also said that she would chase the "high" that comes after winning silverware at Grand Slams for the remainder of her career.

"I told my mom, I literally said, ‘It was an addictive feeling.’ As soon as I felt that, I wanted to refeel it again," Coco Gauff told Vogue. "I said, ‘Now I see how people get addicted to drugs.' That feeling was a drug. For the rest of my life, the rest of my career, I’m going to be chasing that high."

The 19-year-old did concede, however, that her feelings after winning the 2023 US Open would never likely be matched.

"That was a feeling I’ll never be able to replicate no matter how many more matches I win. I want to win more so I can get as close to the feeling," she added.

Coco Gauff looking to win her second-career WTA 1000 title in Indian Wells

Coco Gauff hits a forehand at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships

Coco Gauff comes into this week's BNP Paribas Open as one of the favorites for the title. The American will be keen on winning her second 1000-level title and eighth WTA Tour title in Palm Springs.

Gauff had a great start to the 2024 season, dropping just one set to win the ASB Classic in early January. The 19-year-old carried her rich vein of form into the Australian Open but was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

The World No. 3 has endured a rough patch since her Melbourne loss, going 2-2 in her last four matches. Having received a first-round bye at the 2024 Qatar Open, she was upset in straight sets by Katerina Siniakova in her opener.

And while she won her first two matches at the Dubai Tennis Championships the following week, in-form Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya beat her 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in their quarterfinal encounter.