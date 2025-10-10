  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "We don't take any of this for granted"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian says the 'job's not finished' after Athlos sells out Icahn Stadium

"We don't take any of this for granted"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian says the 'job's not finished' after Athlos sells out Icahn Stadium

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:33 GMT
2025 Athlos NYC - Source: Getty
Alexis Ohanian thanked fans after Athlos NYC sold out all it's tickets - Source: Getty

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian shared his reaction as his women's only track and field league, Athlos, sold out all its tickets for the main competition to be held on October 10th at Icahn Stadium. The long jump qualifiers were held on October 9th at Times Square, with Tara Davis-Woodhall winning the event with a mark of 6.81m. It was Jazmin Sawyers and Quanesha Burks who finished behind her in 2nd and 3rd.

Ad

Alexis Ohanian founded Athlos in 2024 and hosted the inaugural event in Icahn Stadium. The tournament last year saw the 100m, 100m hurdles, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m events being held, with many stars such as Gabby Thomas and Faith Kipyegon competing. This year, Athlos featured field events such as the long jump for the first time, following the inclusion of Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Alexis Ohanian took to X to share a message after it was announced that all tickets were sold out for the events on October 10th at Icahn Stadium:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank YOU, fans, we don't take ANY of this for granted. Job's not finished. See you all at Times Square tonight for the Long Jump (free to the public) and then tomorrow night at Icahn (sold out) for the Main Event."
Ad

On October 10th, Athlos will feature six track events and one field event. The day will end with a live performance from R&B icon Ciara.

Tara Davis-Woodhall on Alexis Ohanian: "He is helping me bring my dreams towards reality"

Ohanian and Davis-Woodhall at a press conference ahead of Athlos 2025 - Source: Getty
Ohanian and Davis-Woodhall at a press conference ahead of Athlos 2025 - Source: Getty

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Alexis Ohanian previously discussed how they came to include field events at Athlos, with the Olympian revealing that she reached out to Ohanian after the initial announcement focused mainly on track events.

Ad

According to CBS News, Davis-Woodhall said:

"It is always looked at last, on the back burner, but field events are so important for track and field. When no sprinting is going on, it is almost quiet but then you realize there is field that is happening."
"I have been doing this sport since I was 4 years old at an elite level and to now bring eyes to the sport, awareness, I never knew what that meant until I got a little bit older and a little bit more mature, and working with Alexis, he is helping me bring my dreams towards reality,"

Alexis Ohanian is also the co-founder of the popular social media platform known as Reddit, which he developed alongside Steve Huffman in 2005 while studying at the University of Virginia.

About the author
Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harshvardhan Shankar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications