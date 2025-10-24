"We don't talk about it a whole lot"- Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about the Nebraska volleyball team not losing a set in over a month

Head coach of Nebraska Volleyball team, Dani Busboom Kelly, got real about the majestic performance of Nebraska Cornhuskers. Let alone losing a game, the Huskers haven't lost a single set in more than a match.

In a press conference conducted ahead of the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northwestern University Wildcats, the head coach shared her thoughts about the unbeaten streak. Coach Kelly maintained that the team doesn't overthink about these aspects as they're busy preparing for the upcoming game and improving on their previous mistakes if any. In her words,

"Honestly, we don't talk about it a whole lot, just that we haven't lost a set. It's you know, been really focused on one game at a time, and you know, what we have to do to beat that opponent and more importantly, what are some things we need to do to improve, and the margin is really small right now, but the team really takes it to heart when we tell them we can improve here or there. And um, they attack it that week in practice, and then it's been really awesome to see it show up in matches and you see different areas improve every week." [2:02 onwards]

The Nebraska Volleyball will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak as they meet the Northwestern University Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans on October 24 and October 25 respectively.

Dani Busboom Kelly talks about Nebraska Volleyball's best out-of-system setter

Dani Busboom Kelly at the NCAA Championships 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly previously reflected on the outstanding run of Rebekah Allick, one of the star players of the Nebraska Volleyball team. In a press conference after the Nebraska Cornhuskers' 18th consecutive win, the head coach reflected on the performance as she remarked,

"I mean Harper and Taylor are both great setters. Becca (Rebekah Allick) might be our best out of system setter on the whole team. So, that's why when she gets a chance, she's like knocking people over because she wants to set the ball." (4:25 onwards)

For the uninitiated, Rebekah Allick had joined the Nebraska Volleyball team in the 2022 season. The setter has participated in both the 2023 and 2024 editions of the NCAA Championships, where the Nebraska Cornhuskers qualified for the finals and the semifinals of the tournament, respectively. Rebekah Allick is currently in the fifth place in terms of Nebraska Volleyball's all-time career blocks list, having surpassed former player Sarah Pavan with her performances against the Michigan State Spartans and the Penn State Nittany Lions, respectively.

