 "Weird way of calling me an educated queen"- Olivia Dunne claps back at troll over 'being in school for 10 years'

Olivia Dunne sarcastically hit back at a troll after being told she had been at the Louisiana State University for 10 years. The gymnast graduated from college last year and is in her fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team.

Dunne joined LSU in the 2021 season but had an extra year of COVID-19 eligibility, allowing her to return for a fifth year. She had helped the Tigers win their first-ever national championship last season and cited her desire to experience the same joy as one of the reasons behind her fifth-year return.

However, the 22-year-old has continued to face criticism for her return, and when one user brought up the topic again, Dunne hit back with sarcasm.

"Been in school for years now, " the user commented on her latest TikTok video.

"That's a weird way of calling me an educated queen bit I'll take it," Dunne replied.

Olivia Dunne

The 22-year-old graduated from LSU last year with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on leadership, sociology and communications. She, however, has been sidelined from LSU's gymnastics competitions for nearly a month due to an avulsion fracture in her patella and missed her senior night as well.

"It's an unusual thing" - LSU Head Coach on Olivia Dunne's injury

Olivia Dunne during LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne has been one of the main contributors to LSU's success on floor and uneven bars exercises, and her absence was sure to have an impact on the Tigers' national championship defense, the first in the program's history. However, head coach Jay Clark is hopeful that the gymnast is on track for full recovery.

"She can't recall anything like that, and it's a very unusual thing that she's dealing with and it just hurts. She can force herself to function with it but it's just very painful and trying to figure out how do we get her comfortable," he said at a press conference.

We shut her down and immobalized it and trying to get it to calm down and I think there's been some progress and I still remain cautiously optimistic that could become available again, at least on Bars," Clark added.

Dunne has dealt with injuries throughout her LSU career, with the worst case happening in 2022 when she missed most of the season due to two torn labrums. However, with the NCAA title defense at stake this year, the 22-year-old would be eager to return to full fitness.

