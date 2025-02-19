"What Dina Asher-Smith does from track to fashion is very different": Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes feelings known on 29-year-old's online presence

Eight-time Olympic medalist, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, recently shared her thoughts on three-time Olympic medalist, Dina Asher-Smith. She praised the British sprinter, considering her impressive content creation on her social media.

One of the greatest sprinters of all time, the Jamaican legend expressed her positive acknowledgement of Asher-Smith’s multifaceted approach to her content development. Fraser-Pryce further reflected that she is different because of her distinctive approach and how she caters to multiple areas of interest. The 10-time world champion shared her thoughts in her Instagram post:

“And also I have to say, Dina Asher-Smith, I think what Dina does with her content from track to fashion to beauty to here is very different and we are always in the DMs; that's where things happen.”

Dina Asher-Smith is an acclaimed sprinter and has won many prominent accolades throughout her iconic career. She is a World Championship and European Championship medalist and became the first athlete from Britain to break 11 seconds for a 100m race event. In 2023, she won the 60m race event at the World Indoor Tour in Germany, setting a British record, clocking a time of 7.04 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made history when she became the first Caribbean woman to clinch the gold medal in the 100-meter race at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She is widely known by her moniker, “Pocket Rocket,” which was given to her due to her petite frame and tremendous block starts.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared her first memory of being on track and running sans shoes

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 7 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is considered one of the greatest female sprinters in history, with a long list of accolades to her name. During her appearance in Togethxr, the decorated sprinter recalled her first memory of sprinting barefoot in her primary school in the 100-meter race.

“My first memory on the track was primary school. I went to our primary school championships. I ran barefoot and I remember the sun was scorching. When I ran the 100 and I was walking back, my foot like the sole was burnt almost like it was stripping off because it was so hot and I ran barefooted. At one particular time, I got my school shoes and my mom was always saying 'do not go to school to pay dandy shandy in the shoes'.” (0:02 onwards)

In 2023, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was honoured with the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year. During the 2022 Eugene World Championships, she once again etched her name in athletics history by becoming the oldest sprinter to win a world title, at 35. At the World Championships, she has ten gold medals and five silver medals.

